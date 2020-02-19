Fazoli’s Lands Successful Franchise Deal to Expand its Footprint in Southeastern North Carolina

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain fuels franchise development in North Carolina

Shallotte, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s – the renowned, Lexington-based brand known for serving up premium Italian dishes at a great value – is set to bring more of its acclaimed Italian dishes to North Carolina.

Fazoli’s President and CEO Carl Howard announced today that the company has executed an area development agreement with Franchisee Jeff Milliken to bring one restaurant to Shallotte, North Carolina and one to Jacksonville, North Carolina, with the first slated to open in spring of 2020.

Milliken, a Shallotte resident, has been in the food service business most of his life, and he wants to bring his expertise in the industry to his hometown. After spending nearly a year researching Fazoli’s, Milliken decided it was time to meet with other franchisees who are part of the iconic brand.

“I went down to Georgia to speak with some Fazoli’s franchisees and was impressed by how highly they each spoke of their experience,” Milliken said. “I learned that Fazoli’s is truly a family, and the leadership team always supports its franchisees. They are all in to help us succeed. I knew immediately, after that first meeting, that this team wants us to be successful, and that was so encouraging for me.”

Milliken said Fazoli’s, as a fast-casual Italian chain with elevated service and premium, craveable dishes, is a leader in the industry and is sure to find success in the communities it will expand into.

“Fazoli’s is at the forefront of the fast-casual Italian category,” Milliken said. “The brand serves fresh, indulgent food quickly and with excellent tableside service. Plus, nothing, of course, is better than the unlimited breadsticks. The community is going to love Fazoli’s. It will quickly become a favorite.”

For others looking to join the Fazoli’s family as a franchisee, the brand is seeking multi-unit operators across the U.S. to join its growing, successful franchise network. For more information about franchise opportunities visit ownafazolis.com or contact Senior Director of Franchise Sales Steve Bailey steve.bailey@fazolis.com .

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” Recipient of the 2019 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management by CEO Carl Howard. For locations, hours, menus and more information, visit fazolis.com .