Fazoli’s Kicks Off 2021 with Latest in Menu Innovation – Craveable Keto and Gluten-Free Italian Dishes

Iconic Italian brand debuts delicious Low-Carb Pepperoni & Bacon Flatbread, Keto Combo and Gluten-Friendly Chicken Pesto Rotini

Lexington, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s – the renowned, Lexington-based brand known for serving up premium Italian dishes at a great value – is maximizing menu innovation to address ever-changing consumer eating habits with the launch of its new Lifestyle Menu!

The iconic Italian brand is now accommodating more lifestyle and dietary preferences without foregoing the craveable flavors Fazoli’s is best known for. Guests can choose from a variety of delicious Italian dishes at an unmatched value, including these new keto and gluten-free offerings:

Low – Carb Pepperoni & Bacon Flatbread – Low-carb flatbread topped with garlic butter, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni and crispy bacon. (8 grams of net carbs).

– Low-carb flatbread topped with garlic butter, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni and crispy bacon. (8 grams of net carbs). Keto Combo – Low-Carb Pepperoni & Bacon Flatbread and Caesar Side Salad. (10 grams of net carbs).

– Low-Carb Pepperoni & Bacon Flatbread and Caesar Side Salad. (10 grams of net carbs). Gluten-Friendly Chicken Pesto Rotini – Gluten-free rotini with creamy Alfredo sauce and house-roasted chicken, all baked with mozzarella cheese and topped with basil pesto.

“Fazoli’s stays ahead of the culinary curve and drives record sales and traffic because we consistently innovate our menu to meet the needs of our guests,” said Director of Culinary Innovation Rick Petralia. “We are always exploring opportunities to create new items and add even more value on our menu. We listen to our guests and respond with delectable dishes we know they’ll love. Fazoli’s is always a top choice when it comes to craveable Italian, but we realize that consumer eating habits have evolved. Taking that into consideration, we’ve innovated our menu offerings and are introducing new dishes that not only taste incredible, but they address changing consumer needs. Fazoli’s is a brand that truly offers something for everyone.”

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 200 Franchises in 2020” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, and he and his team were recipients of the 2020 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year, Achievement in Management and Human Resources Team of the Year.

