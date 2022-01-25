Fazoli’s Introduces Five Craveable Favorites Under $5, All Less Than 500 Calories

Iconic Italian brand features Gluten-Friendly Rotini with Marinara, Keto Pepperoni & Bacon Flatbread, 5-Piece Buffalo Boneless Wings and more under 500 calories

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s – the renowned, Lexington-based brand known for serving premium Italian dishes at a great value – is making it more convenient than ever for fans to maintain their new year’s goals without sacrificing flavor with the launch of its 5 Under $5 Under 500 Calories Menu!

Available at participating locations now through March, guests can choose from five delectable dishes at an unmatched value that are all under 500 calories:

Gluten-friendly Rotini with Marinara (380 calories) – Gluten-friendly rotini topped with the brand’s signature marinara made from vine-ripened tomatoes.

Keto Pepperoni & Bacon Flatbread (490 calories) – A low-carb flatbread brushed with garlic butter and topped with Mozzarella, pepperoni and savory bacon.

5-Piece Buffalo Boneless Wings (420 calories) – Five crispy boneless chicken wings tossed with tangy buffalo sauce. Wing orders include a side of celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Small Spaghetti with Meat Sauce (370 calories) – Spaghetti topped with meat sauce made with ground beef, vine-ripened tomatoes and Italian seasonings.

Small Fettuccine Alfredo (450 calories) – Fettuccine with creamy garlic and Parmesan Alfredo sauce topped with shaved Parmesan cheese and Italian herbs.

“At Fazoli’s, we’re taking the stress out of new year’s resolutions while giving our fans exactly what they crave,” said Director of Culinary Innovation Rick Petralia. “Our 5 Under $5 Under 500 Calories Menu allows our guests to experience classic Italian dishes at an incredible value, all while feeling confident that they’re sticking to their health goals. We’re constantly innovating our menu to best accommodate our guests’ dietary and lifestyle preferences to ensure we offer delicious options for every guest. Our new menu provides a quick, easy and delicious way to commit to better eating habits while still enjoying flavor-packed dishes.”

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named a “Top Franchise Deal in 2021” by QSR Magazine, one of the “Top 50 Global Fast Casual Innovators in 2021” by Foodable, a “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on FastCasual’s 2021 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, and he and his team were recipients of the 2021 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management.

