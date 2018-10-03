Fazoli’s Has Done What Many Thought Impossible – Made Mac & Cheese Even Better

America’s largest elevated QSR Italian chain upgrades classic comfort food with craveable ingredients and toppings, launching in participating locations Oct. 1

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s, the masterminds behind the creation of the next best thing since breadsticks – Breadstick Sliders – has done it again.

Fazoli’s has once again turned something craveable into something even better and is raising the mac & cheese standard with its new line of indulgent baked pasta dishes, which will debut alongside a baked apple crostata on Oct. 1.

These three new dishes are a delectable upgrade to familiar mac & cheese and the baked pasta dishes that fans love at Fazoli’s. The new cheesy dishes include:

Panko-Crusted Mac & Cheese ($4.99) – Cavatappi noodles with creamy cheddar cheese sauce, topped with Parmesan panko breadcrumbs, then baked with even more cheddar and mozzarella cheese. A cheese-lover’s dream come true.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese ($6.99) – Cavatappi noodles with creamy cheddar cheese sauce, baked with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, then topped with crispy chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce and finished with a Parmesan Peppercorn ranch drizzle.

Braised Beef Mac & Cheese ($7.99) – Cavatappi noodles with creamy cheddar cheese sauce, topped with tender, slow-roasted braised beef, baked with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.

Fazoli’s is also introducing a new dessert – Baked Apple Crostata ($3.99) – a decadent apple croustade crumble baked and topped with vanilla bean gelato and a salted caramel drizzle. The perfect sweet ending to a delicious savory mac & cheese dish.

“We wanted to offer our fans a new take on a classic comfort food,” said Culinary Manager Rick Petralia. “Our baked pasta dishes are already a favorite with our guests, but we’ve added our own Fazoli’s twist and the outcome is out-of-this-world-tasty; we know our guests are going to go crazy for them.”

For locations, hours, menus and more information, visit fazolis.com.

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates over 215 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one of the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” and “Human Resources Team of the Year” by the 2018 American Business Awards, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing record sales growth. Visit www.ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.

