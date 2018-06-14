Fazoli’s Grows Presence in Arkansas With Opening of New Restaurant

Kentucky Based Elevated QSR Italian Chain Expands Into Paragould

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s, America’s largest elevated quick service Italian chain, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Paragould, Arkansas, marking the brand’s second restaurant in Arkansas. The newly built restaurant is located at 1515 W Kingshighway Blvd.

The Fazoli’s restaurant officially opens its doors on June 26th and will showcase Fazoli’s new contemporary interior deign, as well as a drive-thru.

The new Paragould restaurant is owned and operated by longtime franchisee Rob Hearden, who has been with the brand since 2002. Rob has over 40 years of restaurant operations experience, and owns three other Fazoli’s locations in Tennessee, Mississippi and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Since becoming a franchisee, Rob has had over eight years of positive sales growth within his Fazoli’s restaurants, as well as low turnover rates among employees.

“Thanks to its refined menu and customer satisfaction with the brand, Fazoli’s has proved to be an extremely successful franchise for me and we are thrilled to be bringing the newest location to Paragould,” said Rob Hearden, Fazoli’s franchisee. “We are excited to serve the local community of Paragould and be a place for friends and family to enjoy hearty Italian food with fresh ingredients at a great value.”

The Paragould restaurant will open with Fazoli’s recently refined menu, introducing more flavor and menu options to meet ever-changing consumer tastes and preferences. The modernized menu uses premium ingredients and includes offerings such as tableside grated Parmesan, upgraded plateware, as well as new dishes such as “Spicy Penne with Chicken or Sausage,” and “Brownie Gelato Sundae.”

The Paragould location will serve guests Sunday-Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit www.fazolis.com. Local residents are encouraged to join the Fazoli’s eFamily to receive the latest happenings and deals from their local restaurant by signing up at fazolis.com/efamily.

As a testament to its achievements, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing nearly three times the industry average growth rate with new franchised restaurants continually setting new system-wide records. With nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, Fazoli’s is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join its growing, successful franchise network and is targeting new markets across the U.S.

Incentives are also available for new franchisees looking to grow their portfolios with the brand. For more information about franchise opportunities, contact Jeff Sturgis, Chief Development Officer, at 859.825.6212 or jeff.sturgis@fazolis.com.

About Fazoli’s

With approximately 220 restaurants in 27 states, Fazoli’s is America’s largest elevated QSR italian chain, serving freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads and pizza. One of Franchise Business Review’s top ranked franchises in franchisee satisfaction and a FastCasual.com Brand of the Year, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing record sales growth. Visit www.ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.

