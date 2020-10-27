Fazoli’s Gives Away Free Signature Breadsticks for Three Days in Honor of Craveable National Holiday

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain to give away six free breadsticks from Oct. 30 – Nov. 1 for National Breadstick Day

Lexington, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s is getting ready to celebrate the indulgent item that the brand is most renowned for – hot, fresh breadsticks.

From Oct. 30 through Nov. 1, in honor of National Breadstick Day, the Lexington-based brand known for serving up premium Italian dishes at a great value is giving away six free breadsticks when fans unlock and redeem the special offer through the Fazoli’s App. Guests can redeem their offer in the drive-thru, when they order online at Fazolis.com for carryout or curbside pickup, or through third-party delivery! The brand is encouraging fans to help spread the word and share the breadstick love with their family and friends.

WHAT: Fazoli’s will give away six free breadsticks per guest each day for three days when they unlock the offer in the App.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 30 through Sunday, Nov. 1 from open to close.

WHERE: Participating Fazoli’s restaurants nationwide.

“When you ask people the first thing they think of when you say ‘Fazoli’s,’ the number one answer is ‘breadsticks,’” said Fazoli’s CMO Jodie Conrad. “National Breadstick Day gives us the opportunity to celebrate our delicious, famous breadsticks with our guests. In honor of National Breadstick Day, we want to give everyone a chance to indulge with the greatest breadsticks of all time. We’re celebrating with three days of free breadsticks! There’s no purchase necessary, just come and satisfy your craving for our famed breadsticks on a day that was truly made for Fazoli’s.”

No purchase is necessary to receive the offer. For the location nearest you, visit fazolis.com .

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 200 Franchises in 2020” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, and he and his team were recipients of the 2020 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year, Achievement in Management and Human Resources Team of the Year.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

