Fazoli’s Gears Up For Growth With Enticing New Incentive Program

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain announces new development program

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s continues to build excitement with record-breaking sales and new restaurant openings, as they prepare for aggressive expansion. America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain is looking for new franchise partners and offering an impressive incentive plan to sweeten the deal.

Fazoli’s new incentive program offers a guaranteed savings of at least $125,000 for franchisees developing at least three locations. Franchisees developing more than five locations will save over $200,000. The savings comes from a combination of reduced royalties and initial franchise fees.

“Fazoli’s continues to offer strong unit ecomonics, innovative menu options and personalized franchise support,” said Carl Howard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fazoli’s. “As a premium QSR brand, we are the perfect option for multi-unit operators looking to diversify their portfolios. Our new incentive program offers royalty and initial fee discounts that makes growth extremely attractive to potential franchisees.”

In 2018, Fazoli’s opened a record number of new locations. Two new restaurants set all-time sales records for the brand and one restaurant opening even broke the $100,000 weekly sales barrier. In addition to the new development, legacy franchisees are also reinvesting in the brand and their markets, especially with remodel locations experiencing double-digit sales increases.

In addition, Fazoli’s continues to invest in new technologies to elevate the guest experience. They recently launched a new loyalty program and third-party delivery as an incremental revenue stream. The brand is also focused on their “killer LTO” strategy, creating innovative new menu items and enhancing value offerings to drive traffic. The introduction of Fazoli’s Snacks and Shareables is one example of the brand’s culinary innovation, which resulted in the highest incidence for a limited time offer (LTO) at nearly 10 percent and increased check averages by two percent in the third quarter.

“Fazoli’s has laid the groundwork for tremendous growth and we’re ready to work with ambitious franchisees to bring our brand to communities around the country,” said Howard. “Our brand offers an unparalleled franchise opportunity with premium products and a very loyal consumer base. We still have amazing development opportunities in many desirable markets. It’s hard to compete with us!”

With nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, Fazoli’s is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join its growing, successful franchise network and is targeting new markets across the U.S. For more information about franchise opportunities, contact Senior Directors of Franchise Sales, Kathy Davidson at Kathy.davidson@fazolis.com or Steve Bailey at steve.bailey@fazolis.com.

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500,” and “Human Resources Team of the Year” by the 2018American Business Awards, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing record sales growth. Visit ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.