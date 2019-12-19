Fazoli’s Fuels Florida Growth with Key Franchise Deal in Tampa

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain drives aggressive franchise development in Florida

Tampa, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s – the renowned, Lexington-based brand known for serving up premium Italian dishes at a great value – continues to expand its Florida footprint as the brand brings its craveable dishes to Tampa.

Fazoli’s President and CEO Carl Howard announced today that the company has executed an area development agreement with Franchisee Carlos L. Saenz to bring five restaurants to the Tampa area, in Hillsborough and Pascao County, in early 2021.

Carlos, a seasoned franchisee who currently owns two Dairy Queens, visited Fazoli’s as a guest more than five years ago, and his experience has stuck with him.

“When I dined at Fazoli’s, I experienced something different than any other restaurant concept,” Carlos said. “It’s difficult to describe perfection, but when you’re in it, you recognize it. I was surrounded by excellent tableside service and delicious food, plus unlimited breadsticks. The brand’s commitment to quality and excellence was very evident to me. Tampa is missing an Italian place like this, and guests are going to love it.”

In addition to being a fan of the renowned food and service, Carlos is also eager to become part of the Fazoli’s franchise family. He said he loves how Fazoli’s is a franchisee-friendly concept in which the corporate leadership team is engaged and focused on the franchisee’s success and celebrates wins as a team.

“I went to a Fazoli’s national brand conference, and the energy and support from one another was inspiring,” Carlos said. “It was a great place with great people. I also received rave reviews from other franchisees who said they have had an incredible experience owning a Fazoli’s, which got me very excited. I see a bright future with this brand. My ultimate goal is to build a legacy rooted in the family-oriented feel that Fazoli’s has instilled in its entire system.”

For others looking to join the Fazoli’s family as a franchisee, the brand is offering one of the best franchise incentives on the planet. Seeking multi-unit operators across the U.S. to join its growing, successful franchise network, the new incentive program offers a guaranteed savings of at least $125,000 for franchisees developing at least three locations. Franchisees developing more than five locations will save over $200,000. For more information about franchise opportunities visit ownafazolis.com or contact Senior Director of Franchise Sales Steve Bailey steve.bailey@fazolis.com.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” Recipient of the 2019 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management by CEO Carl Howard. For locations, hours, menus and more information, visit fazolis.com.

