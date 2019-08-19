Fazoli’s Franchisee Wins Prestigious Title of TRA Restaurateur of the Year

Texas Restaurant Association honors Franchisee Jerry Maddox with renowned award

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Not even two years after opening his first Fazoli’s in Pharr, Texas, prominent industry leader Jerry Maddox was named Texas Restaurant Association (TRA)’s Restaurateur of the Year at the Texas Restaurant Association Marketplace in Houston in July.

“Receiving this award is an honor after all the work we’ve done in the community and the impact that we’ve made,” Maddox said. “Being nominated by my peers was even more special because they are in the trenches and understand what it’s like to run a restaurant and all it entails.”

Maddox began his career in the restaurant industry as a bus boy and worked his way up – he has now been in the business for more than 30 years. He worked at Chili’s for 17 years and Hooter’s for nearly 10 years.

With a passion to serve the community, Maddox sits on the board of the TRA Education Foundation – an organization that provides high school and college students and fellow TRA members with the educational resources and tools needed to be successful in the foodservice industry – and acts as an advisor and mentor for two school districts in the area. He wants young students to have the skills needed to work in the restaurant and hospitality space through hands-on training and internships.

“I want to provide a pathway for children to be successful,” Maddox said. “Getting kids ready for restaurant work is crucial to increase the pipeline to success, and it’s incredible to see how they will contribute to the future of the restaurant industry. Maybe they’ll open up their own Fazoli’s one day!”

“Jerry is deeply rooted in the community and is dedicated to making a difference in the industry,” said Carl Howard, Fazoli’s president and chief executive officer. “His work today is ensuring a successful future for the restaurant and hospitality industry. We are so proud to have him as part of the Fazoli’s family.”

