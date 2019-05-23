Fazoli’s Fires Up Successful Second Quarter

America’s largest premium QSR Italian continues to outperform the industry in sales and traffic

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s has become a fan favorite for serving premium quality Italian dishes. Thanks to a loyal fan base and continued menu and technology innovations, the brand is experiencing impressive momentum in sales and traffic that continues to break company records.

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain saw a 3.9% increase in total system-wide sales, with company locations increasing 4.6% in the second quarter. Fazoli’s has experienced positive sales growth 40 of the last 48 weeks, which is being attributed to successful limited-time menu launches, investments in new opportunities to bring the brand to guests like third-party delivery and a

system-wide brand refresh.

“Fazoli’s hit the ground running this year and we’re not stopping,” said Carl Howard, Fazoli’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re embracing changing consumer behavior and making strategic investments in technology and menu enhancements. Third-party delivery has been a great sales catalyst and now accounts for almost 4% of total sales. The brand refresh is truly taking off as well. Our first company remodel is experiencing a 15% increase in sales growth and our remodeled franchise locations are up over 11% in sales. It’s such an exciting time to be at Fazoli’s!”

Fazoli’s menu enhancements are paying off with increases in check average and trial from new guests. Last year, Fazoli’s launched Breadstick Snacks, which are continuing to boost sales by allowing the brand to tap in to a new menu category that is driving afternoon and evening sales. Fazoli’s also recently rolled-out a new limited time line-up that includes Chicken Parm Lasagna – a mash-up of two fan favorite dishes – Baked Chicken Parmigiano and Lasagna and their new signature Cinnamon Swirl Breadstick Bites.

“We provide an elevated dining experience that is impossible to match at our price point,” Howard said. “We continue to push hard on menu innovation because we want our guests to be continually excited to dine with us. We like to take menu items that our fans love and add a new spin to them.”

Along with creating “Killer LTOs” and a fresh new look, the brand is on a development roll with new and existing franchise groups. New Fazoli’s restaurants opened in Dothan, Ala. and Norco, Calif. Guests were eager to see the brand make a return to Norco and helped make it the third highest opening sales week in company history.

With nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, Fazoli’s is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join its growing, successful franchise network and is targeting new markets across the U.S. For more information about franchise opportunities, contact Senior Director of Franchise Sales Steve Bailey steve.bailey@fazolis.com.

