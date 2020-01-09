Fazoli’s Executes Key Franchise Deal to Bring Acclaimed Italian Dishes Back to Pikeville

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain expands brand footprint in Eastern Kentucky

Pikeville, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s – the renowned, Lexington-based brand known for serving up premium Italian dishes at a great value – will continue its aggressive growth momentum with the addition of a new restaurant in Eastern Kentucky.

Fazoli’s President and CEO Carl Howard announced today that the company has executed an area development agreement with Franchisees Jordan Stapleton and Hillary Harkins to bring one restaurant to Pikeville in summer of 2020.

Jordan Stapleton will run the new Fazoli’s with his fiancée, Hillary, and mother Anita Stapleton. The Stapleton family has been in the restaurant business for nearly 35 years, and the three saw opening a Fazoli’s together as a way to strengthen their relationship. Because of Fazoli’s warm, friendly atmosphere and indulgent food, Harkins knew this was the best concept for them, especially as they all become a family.

“We are teaming up to create a family business that will be loved in the Pikeville community,” Harkins said. “Currently, there is not a Fazoli’s near Pikeville, and we are in need of premium Italian food here. There used to be a Fazoli’s in Pikeville long ago, and now, we’re bringing it back for all of the fans who have missed it so dearly.”

Fazoli’s elevated service and fresh, craveable food delivered quickly, is what solidified Jordan Stapleton’s decision.

“Fazoli’s delivers food fast, yet it is a premium dining experience,” Harkins said. “Craveable classic Italian dishes with tableside service, grated Parmesan, unlimited breadsticks and an incredible staff, it felt as if I was paying for a $25 meal. Best of all, we got all of that at an affordable price. It is clear that Fazoli’s has an unwavering commitment to its guests’ experience, and we look forward to sharing this with the Pikeville community.”

For others looking to join the Fazoli’s family as a franchisee, the brand is offering one of the best franchise incentives on the planet. Seeking multi-unit operators across the U.S. to join its growing, successful franchise network, the new incentive program offers a guaranteed savings of at least $125,000 for franchisees developing at least three locations. Franchisees developing more than five locations will save over $200,000. For more information about franchise opportunities visit ownafazolis.com or contact Senior Director of Franchise Sales Steve Bailey steve.bailey@fazolis.com .

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” Recipient of the 2019 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management by CEO Carl Howard. For locations, hours, menus and more information, visit fazolis.com .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com