Fazoli’s Executes Franchise Deal to Introduce Craveable Italian Dishes to DFW

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain plans to open three franchise locations throughout metroplex

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s – the Lexington-based brand known for serving up premium Italian dishes at a great value – is set to bring its acclaimed Italian dishes and famous signature breadsticks to Dallas-Fort Worth.

Fazoli’s CEO Carl Howard announced today that the company has executed an area development agreement with Sajib Singha of Singha Group to open three locations throughout the metroplex, with the first slated to open in the second half of 2021.

A 20-year industry veteran, Singha began his career as an operational manager at KFC, where he worked for 10 years before beginning his venture as a franchisee for Golden Chick in 2012. Currently, Singha owns 17 restaurants – various Captain D’s, Dairy Queen, Golden Chick, Papa John’s and Schlotzsky’s locations – within the DFW area.

“I’ve been looking to expand my brand portfolio for a while now, and Fazoli’s really stood out to me as the perfect brand to franchise,” Singha said. “There is truly nothing like Fazoli’s, and I am so excited to bring it to DFW. There’s a location in Waco that I stop at every time I’m in the area. Where else can you order craveable, premium Italian dishes in the convenience of a drive-thru? Guests will be amazed by the high quality food they receive for an incredible price. And, don’t even get me started on the unlimited breadsticks!”

In addition to enjoying Fazoli’s delicious, indulgent food, the brand’s success in 2020 served as another selling point for Singha.

“With all of the challenges the COVID-19 crisis brought on the restaurant industry this year, Fazoli’s has shown its strength,” Singha said. “I’ve been really impressed by the business’s continuous achievements, and it has become clear to me that it’s a pandemic-proof brand. As a 30-year industry leader, Fazoli’s has proved it has staying power.”

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 200 Franchises in 2020” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, and he and his team were recipients of the 2020 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year, Achievement in Management and Human Resources Team of the Year.

