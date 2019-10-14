Fazoli’s Drives Menu Innovation with Indulgent, Craveable Dishes

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain debuts smoky gouda, bacon and s’mores items in fall line-up, available now for a limited time

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s – the brand known for serving up premium Italian recipes at a great value – is proving its commitment to menu innovation with a new line-up of craveable dishes for the fall.

Starting now, guests who visit Fazoli’s can enjoy these indulgent new dishes – along with Fazoli’s famous unlimited breadsticks:

Smoky Bacon Pasta Bake – A bacon lover's dream! Orecchiette pasta topped with a creamy, smoky gouda cheese sauce, loaded with chopped bacon, baked with even more mozzarella and gouda cheeses.

Blackened Shrimp and Chicken Bake – Shrimp simmered in a smoky gouda cheese sauce with blackened chicken and fire-roasted red peppers on top of orecchiette pasta, baked with mozzarella and gouda cheeses.

Smoky Chicken Carbonara Bake – Spaghetti topped with a smoky gouda cheese sauce, chopped bacon, blackened chicken, roasted broccoli and fire-roasted red peppers, baked with mozzarella and gouda cheeses.

Smoky Bacon Breadsticks – Crispy bacon and Fazoli's signature garlic breadsticks unite to make this craveable snack. A cheesy pull-apart bread made with Fazoli's garlic breadsticks, topped with mozzarella and chopped bacon. Served with a smoky gouda cheese sauce for dipping.

S'mores Breadsticks Bites – The perfect shareable dessert for fall. Fazoli's breadsticks tossed in brown sugar, cinnamon and graham cracker crumbs, topped with gooey toasted marshmallows and melted chocolate.



“Experimenting with our menu and offering new flavors and classic favorites with a Fazoli’s twist is one way we can ensure our guests have the exceptional experience we promise,” said Chief Marketing Officer Jodie Conrad. “Our newest LTOs are indulgent and craveable, baked with smoky gouda cheese and bacon. It’s the ultimate in indulgence.”

These delectable menu items are available now at participating locations only. For locations, hours, menus and more information, visit fazolis.com.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” Recipient of the 2019 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management by CEO Carl Howard. Visit ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.

