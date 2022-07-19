Fazoli’s Development Heats up with Seven New Signings in Q2

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain signs seven area development agreements, adding 22 new locations across the country to rapidly growing pipeline

Lexington, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s is carrying the momentum from its high-performing Q1 into the summer as it closed out another successful quarter of driving robust franchise growth across the country.

President Doug Bostick announced today that the iconic Italian brand signed seven area franchise development agreements in the second quarter for 22 new locations, putting Fazoli’s unit count even closer to the 250-unit benchmark. The agreements will result in openings in five existing states — Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas — in addition to a long-awaited return of Fazoli’s in Nevada and Utah.

“We’re thrilled to bring Fazoli’s craveable Italian flavors to existing and new markets across the country,” Bostick said. “Fazoli’s structured model provides our franchisees with the tools they need to succeed. With a proven drive-thru strategy and concept, a digital-forward infrastructure and a value-driven menu that fans crave, Fazoli’s continues to thrive. Our franchisees have reported impressive sales numbers across the system, and we can’t wait to continue to grow our best-in-class brand across the country!”

Nearly 85% of all candidates who take part in a discovery day sign on to join the Fazoli’s Franchise Family. Last year, Fazoli’s signed a record 25 new groups for 75 locations. Building on its fast-paced franchise momentum, Fazoli’s has received several industry accolades, including being named No. 7 on Fast Casual’s “2022 Top 100 Movers & Shakers List,” and one of Franchise Business Review’s “Recession-Proof Franchise Investments” for 2022.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit ownafazolis.com or contact Fazoli’s sales team at steve.bailey@fazolis.com or david.boatright@fazolis.com .

