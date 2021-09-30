Fazoli’s Debuts the Ultimate Mac and Cheese for Fall

Angus Beef Mac & Cheese, Lobster Mac & Cheese, The Cheesecake Factory Bakery’s Pumpkin Cheesecake and more available at iconic Italian brand for a limited time

Lexington, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) The temperature outside is dropping, so Fazoli’s is heating things up with the addition of craveable and comforting new menu items!

The iconic Italian brand is celebrating the change in season by introducing three new ultimate mac and cheese dishes! Available now for a limited time, fans of the renowned, Lexington-based brand can indulge in these delicious dishes:

Panko-crusted Mac & Cheese* – Cavatappi noodles topped with a rich and creamy cheddar cheese sauce and baked with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses and savory, crispy Parmesan panko breadcrumbs.

Angus Beef Mac & Cheese – Cavatappi noodles smothered with a rich and creamy four-cheese sauce and baked with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, topped with slow-cooked tender Angus beef.

Lobster Mac & Cheese – Cavatappi noodles covered with a rich and creamy lobster cheddar sauce, then baked with savory langostino meat and mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. The ultimate in indulgence.

For the perfect sweet, seasonal finish, Fazoli’s is also serving up The Cheesecake Factory Bakery’s Pumpkin Cheesecake. A decadent dessert featuring smooth pumpkin cheesecake on a graham cracker crust and drizzled with Ghiradelli Salted Caramel Sauce.

“At Fazoli’s, we’re committed to offering craveable Italian dishes at an incredible value,” said Fazoli’s Director of Culinary Innovation Rick Petralia. “There are very few places where guests can indulge in the ultimate mac and cheese with premium toppings like Angus beef and lobster for less than $10. Our guests love when we feature Mac & Cheese, and these new dishes are even saucier and creamier. We can’t wait for our fans to try these cheesy, indulgent new dishes with, of course, Fazoli’s signature, hot, fresh breadsticks.”

These indulgent menu items are only available for a limited time at participating locations. For location details, hours, menus and more information, visit www.fazolis.com .

*Available as part of Fazoli’s unbeatable 5 Under $5 line-up at participating locations.

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 50 Global Fast Casual Innovators in 2021” by Foodable, a “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, and he and his team were recipients of the 2021 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management.

