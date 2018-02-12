Fazoli’s Debuts Second Location in Florida With Opening of New Tampa Bay Area Restaurant

America’s Largest Elevated QSR Italian Chain Expands In Florida

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s, America’s largest elevated quick service Italian chain, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Plant City, Florida, part of the greater Tampa Bay area. Marking the brand’s second restaurant in Florida, the Plant City location reflects Fazoli’s continued focus on development in Florida. Located at 238 West Alexander Street, the new restaurant celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on February 12th at 4:30 p.m. with officials from the Greater Plant City Chamber of Commerce and distinguished city dignitaries. The Fazoli’s restaurant will officially open its doors on February 13th. The new restaurant, which includes a drive-thru, will debut Fazoli’s new interior design featuring Wi-Fi bars and communal dining tables.

The new Plant City restaurant is owned and operated by franchisees Terri Suttle and Livingston Chatman of S.C.S. Hospitality Group, LLC. Prior to being franchisees of Fazoli’s, Terri and Livingston owned and operated other restaurants and have vast franchise restaurant experience. Fazoli’s piqued their interest, aligning well with their philosophy of business and love for Italian cuisine.

“From a business perspective, Fazoli’s has had a successful reputation that could not go unrecognized. As an established brand, their uncanny method of delivering tasty Italian food with fresh ingredients made it clear this was an excellent investment for us,” said Terri Suttle, Fazoli’s franchisee.

The Plant City restaurant will open with Fazoli’s recently refined menu, introducing more flavor and menu options to meet ever-changing consumer tastes and preferences. The modernized menu uses premium ingredients and includes offerings such as tableside grated Parmesan, upgraded plateware, as well as new dishes such as “Spicy Penne with Chicken or Sausage,” and “Brownie Gelato Sundae.”

“We are excited to introduce this fresh restaurant concept to the greater Tampa Bay area and offer up an Italian dining experience like never before,” said Livingston Chatman. “We see a tremendous demand for quick service Italian at a great value in the Tampa Bay market and are confident that bringing a Fazoli’s to the community will prove to be wildly popular with residents.”

The Plant City location will serve guests Monday-Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.fazolis.com or call 859-268-1668. Local residents are encouraged to join the Fazoli’s eFamily to receive the latest happenings and deals from their local restaurant by signing up at fazolis.com/efamily.

As a testament to its achievements, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing nearly three times the industry average growth rate with new franchised restaurants continually setting new system-wide records. With nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, Fazoli’s is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join its growing, successful franchise network and is targeting new markets across the U.S.

For more information about franchise opportunities, contact Sam Nelson, vice president of franchise recruitment and development, at 1-800-446-4368 or sam.nelson@fazolis.com.

About Fazoli’s

With approximately 220 restaurants in 27 states, Fazoli’s is America’s largest Italian fast casual chain, serving freshly prepared entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads and pizza. One of the New York Post’s five breakout fast casual restaurants and a FastCasual.com Brand of the Year, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing record sales growth. Visit www.ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.

Contact:

Alisha Sheth

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

asheth@fish-consulting.com