Fazoli’s Debuts The Next Best Thing Since Breadsticks In Indianapolis

America’s largest elevated QSR Italian chain’s signature Breadstick Snacks are now available
Indianapolis, IN (RestaurantNews.com) Everyone knows that Fazoli’s famous breadsticks are out of this world and now, the brand renowned for its premium quality Italian dishes is giving guests even more ways to enjoy this fresh-baked favorite.
Fazoli’s – America’s largest elevated QSR Italian chain – has brought together everything guests love about its offerings to create the next best thing since breadsticks – Breadstick Snacks.
Perfect as a shareable snack throughout the day or an add-on to an existing meal, the revolutionary new ways to indulge in these famous breadsticks include:
Luckily for everyone in the area, Fazoli’s has only launched these bites of happiness in its 18 Indianapolis restaurants. They will make their official debut in all markets this summer.
“We listen and pay attention to our guests’ tastes and preferences in order to craft menu items that we know they’ll enjoy,” said Culinary Manager Rick Petralia. “Our guests love our signature unlimited breadsticks, so we set out to create more ways for them to be enjoyed. We’re excited to give our loyal fans in Indianapolis the first chance to try these delicious new menu items. They are the perfect snack for any occasion. After all, life is always better with breadsticks.”
National Slider Day is today, so be sure to visit one of Fazoli’s 18 Indianapolis locations to get the ultimate breadstick slider fix. For locations, hours, menus and more information, visit fazolis.com.
Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.
About Fazoli’s
Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates over 215 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one of the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” and “Human Resources Team of the Year” by the 2018 American Business Awards, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing record sales growth. Visit www.ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.
