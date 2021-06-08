Fazoli’s Continues to Yield All-Time High Sales with May Hitting 18% Increase YOY and 30% Over 2019

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain sees May sales up 18% and traffic over 14% month-to-date and two-year sales comparisons up 30% and traffic up 15%

Lexington, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) As a best-in-class brand with staying power, Fazoli’s is maintaining its historical double-digit month-over-month sales streak with May yielding even more record-breaking numbers.

The renowned, Lexington-based brand saw a remarkable 18% sales and 14% traffic increase compared to the year prior and 30% sales and 15% traffic over 2019. This is on top of the brand’s astounding April sales increase of 60% compared to the year prior and 26% over 2019.

According to a recent survey by Stratos Innovation Group, Fazoli’s was the number one value brand in the country, which is fueled by Fazoli’s commitment to provide a variety of fresh, craveable dishes at an unmatched value. The iconic Italian brand’s 5 Under $5 promotion and family meal offerings continue to be a key sales and traffic drivers, accounting for nearly 25% of Fazoli’s weekly incidence. To drive menu innovation and keep its campaign fresh with different delicious offerings, Fazoli’s evolves its 5 Under $5 lineup with new menu items on a quarterly basis. Additionally, due to its ongoing success, Fazoli’s plans to make its Super Family Meal a permanent core menu addition.

“Fazoli’s is a leader in the industry because we know our guests very well and what works best for our brand,” said Fazoli’s CEO Carl Howard. “We recognize and understand how to give guests exactly what they crave. We continued to dominate sales and traffic in May, and June is showing no signs of a slowdown. With our unrelenting focus on serving our guests incredible dishes at a great value, we have a recipe for success that can’t be beat.”

To learn about franchising with this record-breaking brand, visit ownafazolis.com or contact Fazoli’s Sales Team – Steve Bailey at steve.bailey@fazolis.com or David Boatright at David.boatright@fazolis.com .

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 50 Global Fast Casual Innovators in 2021” by Foodable, a “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on FastCasual’s 2021 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, and he and his team were recipients of the 2021 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year, Achievement in Management and Human Resources Team of the Year.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post Fazoli’s Continues to Yield All-Time High Sales with May Hitting 18% Increase YOY and 30% Over 2019 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.