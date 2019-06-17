Fazoli’s Continues to Outperform the Industry in Sales and Traffic

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain experiences unprecedented growth in sales and traffic throughout the month of May that breaks company records

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Thanks to a loyal fan base and continued menu and technology innovations, Fazoli’s saw a 6.2% increase in franchise sales, with company locations increasing 4.8% in May. This success is being attributed to successful limited-time menu launches, investments in new opportunities to bring the brand to guests like third-party delivery and a system-wide brand refresh.

“Fazoli’s started the year off strong and we have no plans of slowing down,” said Carl Howard, Fazoli’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re embracing the change in consumerism and our strategic investments in technology and menu enhancements are paying off for our franchisees. The brand new remodel program is also boosting top line sales and the remodel locations are truly taking off as well. It’s such an exciting time to be at Fazoli’s!”

Along with the top line sales results significantly outpacing the industry, the brand is on a development roll with new and existing franchise groups. Most recently, new Fazoli’s restaurants opened in Dothan, Ala. and Norco, Calif. With sales and traffic on the rise, Fazoli’s legacy franchisees are updating their existing locations and opening new locations to expand the brand footprint. There is no slow down in site for the brand.

Until the end of the year, Fazoli’s is offering one of the best franchise incentives on the planet and bringing new franchisees into the system. Seeking multi-unit operators across the U.S. to join it’s growing, successful franchise network, the new incentive program offers a guaranteed savings of at least $125,000 for franchisees developing at least three locations. Franchisees developing more than five locations will save over $200,000. For more information about franchise opportunities go to ownafazolis.com or contact Senior Director of Franchise Sales Steve Bailey steve.bailey@fazolis.com.

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” Recipient of the 2019 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management by CEO Carl Howard. Visit ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.

