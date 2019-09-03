Fazoli’s Continues Momentum of Success with New Executive Leadership Promotions

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain promotes Marketing, Supply Chain and Information Technology executives

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s, the brand known for serving up premium Italian recipes at a great value, announced the promotion of Jodie Conrad to Chief Marketing Officer, Blaine Adams to Senior Vice President of Supply Chain and Quality Assurance and Wayne Pederson to Vice President of Information Technology.



“We are extremely proud to announce the promotions of Jodie, Blaine and Wayne,” said Fazoli’s President and CEO Carl Howard. “Their experience, dedication and passion exemplify our mission and make Fazoli’s a stronger brand.”

Conrad joined Fazoli’s in 2016 as Senior Brand Director and was promoted to Vice President of Marketing in 2017. She brings a wealth of experience to the CMO role, including thirty years of marketing experience with companies such as Wendy’s, Donatos Pizza, Coca-Cola and Pillsbury.

Conrad leads all marketing and culinary functions – including advertising, digital and social media, field marketing, consumer insights, off-premise business development, public relations and new product development and testing.

“Jodie has been an invaluable part of the Fazoli’s team,” Howard said. “I look forward to seeing her continued innovation and triumph as we position the Fazoli’s brand to meet the ever-changing consumer demands. Our industry is undergoing the fastest period of change and disruption in its history, and I’m pleased that we have a marketing leader with a proven track record of success at the helm.”

Another leader with a proven track record of success, Adams joined Fazoli’s in 2013 after an impressive 23-year run at Darden Restaurants where he worked on brands including Red Lobster, Capital Grille, LongHorn Steakhouse, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Olive Garden. Before joining Fazoli’s, he served as Vice President of Supply Chain and Quality Assurance at Romano’s Macaroni Grill.

“Blaine has been instrumental in positioning Fazoli’s as an industry leader by developing strong vendor partnerships and generating cost-saving opportunities for our brand,” Howard said. “Due to his expertise and commitment to excellence, Fazoli’s is able to offer the highest quality products and services at the best value in the industry. We are so proud to have him on the team and he’s a major reason Fazoli’s continues to be the best franchise in the business.”

Pederson, an executive team member with an accomplished career featuring a variety of IT and Operations leadership positions with Yum! Brands, Domino’s Pizza and Bloomin’ Brands, joined the Fazoli’s team in 2016 as Executive Director of Information Technology.

“Wayne and his team have worked tirelessly to implement technology solutions to modernize our IT infrastructure, while also introducing new technology that has expanded our ability to compete in the fast-growing off-premise segment,” Howard said. “As technology continues to play an increasingly larger role in the ‘stay-at-home, on-demand economy,’ I am confident Wayne and his team will keep the brand at the forefront of new technology and maintain Fazoli’s status as a leader in the industry.”

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” Recipient of the 2019 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management by CEO Carl Howard. For details on development opportunities, visit www.ownafazolis.com.

