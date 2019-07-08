Fazoli’s Continues Menu Innovation with the Debut of Classic Italian Favorite Offered Three Unique Ways

America’s largest elevated QSR Italian chain unveils three creative Chicken Parmesan dishes

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s is spotlighting its culinary innovation skills by giving guests the dish they crave – Baked Chicken Parmigiano – three different ways.

With the new delectable limited-time promotion, guests can enjoy a spin on the classic Baked Chicken Parmigiano dish and a summer favorite dessert to top it off at America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain beginning July 8. The promotion includes:

Chicken Parm Pasta Duo – Baked Chicken Parmigiano or Fettuccini Alfredo? Why decide when you can have both? Two oven-baked favorites in one dish – baked Fettuccine Alfredo side-by-side with Chicken Parmigiano on top of baked spaghetti.

Chicken Parm Breadstick Slider – Crispy chicken topped with marinara and parmesan cream sauce baked with mozzarella and finished with a basil pesto drizzle, served on a buttery garlic breadstick slider bun.

Pepperoni BLT Breadstick Slider – Fazoli's spin on a classic summer staple – crispy bacon, lettuce, vine-ripened tomato and mayo topped with crispy pepperoni chips, served on a buttery garlic breadstick slider bun.

Chicken Parm Fries – Perfect for a quick snack or to share – chicken parm fries breaded and lightly fried, garnished with a parmesan spice blend and served with Spicy Tomato Pepper dipping sauce.

Orange Cream Cheesecake – Nothing says "summer" like the new Orange Cream Cheesecake – New York cheesecake swirled with orange cream and topped with a sweet citrus glaze.

Each delicious new food item at Fazoli’s is offered at an affordable price. From snacks to entrees and dessert, there’s something for everyone in the new promotion. And on top of all of that, there’s the brand’s signature unlimited breadsticks!

The summer promotion is at participating locations only until mid-September. For locations, hours, menus and more information, visit fazolis.com.

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” Recipient of the 2019 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management by CEO Carl Howard. Visit ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.

Contact:

Camille Studebaker

Champion Management

972-953-5432

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com