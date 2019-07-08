Fazoli’s Continues Menu Innovation with the Debut of Classic Italian Favorite Offered Three Unique Ways

America’s largest elevated QSR Italian chain unveils three creative Chicken Parmesan dishes
Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s is spotlighting its culinary innovation skills by giving guests the dish they crave – Baked Chicken Parmigiano – three different ways.
With the new delectable limited-time promotion, guests can enjoy a spin on the classic Baked Chicken Parmigiano dish and a summer favorite dessert to top it off at America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain beginning July 8. The promotion includes:
Each delicious new food item at Fazoli’s is offered at an affordable price. From snacks to entrees and dessert, there’s something for everyone in the new promotion. And on top of all of that, there’s the brand’s signature unlimited breadsticks!
The summer promotion is at participating locations only until mid-September. For locations, hours, menus and more information, visit fazolis.com.
Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.
About Fazoli’s
Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” Recipient of the 2019 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management by CEO Carl Howard. Visit ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.
