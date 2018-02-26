Fazoli’s Continues to Develop Presence in Kentucky With Opening of New Restaurant

Kentucky Based Elevated QSR Italian Chain Expands Into Hazard

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s, America’s largest elevated quick service Italian chain, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Hazard, Kentucky. Marking the brand’s 24th restaurant in Kentucky, the Hazard location reflects Fazoli’s continued emphasis on development in its home state of Kentucky. Located at 47 Commodore Street, the new Hazard restaurant will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on February 26th at 4:30 p.m. with Scott Alexander, Perry County Judge Executive and local city officials. The Fazoli’s restaurant will officially open its doors on February 27th. The new restaurant, which includes a drive-thru, will also debut Fazoli’s new interior design featuring Wi-Fi bars and communal dining tables.

The new Hazard restaurant is owned and operated by new franchisees Brian Couch and his wife Cynthia Couch of Griffin James & Co. LLC. In addition to being a franchisee of Fazoli’s, Brian works as an attorney serving the people of Central and Eastern Kentucky and still practices law every day.

“From a business standpoint, Fazoli’s has had an unparalleled track record of success. Add the emphasis of fresh ingredients and hearty Italian food and we knew this was a excellent concept worth investing in,” said Couch. “As a native of Kentucky, building a Fazoli’s in Hazard is like coming home for me. We believe Hazard will embrace Fazoli’s and will make it one of the most successful Fazoli’s in the country.”

The Hazard restaurant will open with Fazoli’s recently refined menu, introducing more flavor and menu options to meet ever-changing consumer tastes and preferences. The modernized menu uses premium ingredients and includes offerings such as tableside grated Parmesan, upgraded plateware, as well as new dishes such as “Spicy Penne with Chicken or Sausage,” and “Brownie Gelato Sundae.”

The Hazard location will serve guests Sunday-Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit www.fazolis.com. Local residents are encouraged to join the Fazoli’s eFamily to receive the latest happenings and deals from their local restaurant by signing up at fazolis.com/efamily.

As a testament to its achievements, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing nearly three times the industry average growth rate with new franchised restaurants continually setting new system-wide records. With nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, Fazoli’s is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join its growing, successful franchise network and is targeting new markets across the U.S.

For more information about franchise opportunities, contact Jeff Sturgis, Chief Development Officer, at 859.825.6212 or jeff.sturgis@fazolis.com.

About Fazoli’s

With approximately 220 restaurants in 27 states, Fazoli’s is America’s largest Italian fast casual chain, serving freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads and pizza. One of Franchise Business Review’s top ranked franchises in franchisee satisfaction and a FastCasual.com Brand of the Year, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing record sales growth. Visit www.ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.

