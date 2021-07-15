Fazoli’s Continues to Amplify Menu with Launch of Indulgent Stuffed Pasta

Iconic Italian brand debuts premium Four Meat Manicotti and Shrimp Alfredo Manicotti

Lexington, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s has launched a craveable selection of Stuffed Pasta that are packed with authentic Italian flavor at an unbeatable price.

Now available for a limited time at participating locations, Fazoli’s guests can enjoy these innovative offerings made with premium ingredients:

Four Meat Manicotti – Two hand-rolled manicotti topped with meat sauce, Alfredo, two beef and pork meatballs, sliced Italian sausage and chopped bacon, topped with Mozzarella cheese and baked to cheesy, golden perfection.

Four Meat Manicotti – Two hand-rolled manicotti topped with meat sauce, Alfredo, two beef and pork meatballs, sliced Italian sausage and chopped bacon, topped with Mozzarella cheese and baked to cheesy, golden perfection.

Shrimp Alfredo Manicotti – Two hand-rolled cheese manicotti stuffed with ricotta and Parmesan. Topped with shrimp simmered in a black pepper Alfredo sauce with spinach and baked with mozzarella cheese and garlic buttery Parmesan panko breadcrumbs.

Fried Mozzarella Cheese Skewers – Two skewers of five crispy, cheesy mozzarella cubes, seasoned with garlic butter and Parmesan and served with your choice of Alfredo or marinara dipping sauce.

The Cheesecake Factory Bakery Reese's Peanut Butter Cheesecake – Everyone's favorite creamy peanut butter and chocolate candy combined with a rich chocolate cheesecake, topped with chopped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

“We’re always focused on crafting new premium menu items for our guests to enjoy while maintaining the same level of value that Fazoli’s is known for,” said Rick Petralia, Director of Culinary Innovation. “Our manicotti is a delicious fan favorite that we’re very excited to bring back. And Fazoli’s fans are going to love our Fried Mozzarella Skewers. Brushed with our signature garlic butter and parmesan, you won’t find anything else like it.”

These items will only be available for a limited time, so hurry in and indulge while you can! For more information or to find the location nearest you, visit www.fazolis.com .

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on FastCasual’s 2021 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, and he and his team were recipients of the 2021 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management.

The post Fazoli’s Continues to Amplify Menu with Launch of Indulgent Stuffed Pasta first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.