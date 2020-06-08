Fazoli’s Claims Industry’s Highest Honors with Accolades from FastCasual and American Business Awards

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain wins 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award from FastCasual & Steritech and earns American Business Awards® highest honor for three categories

Lexington, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s – the renowned, Lexington-based brand known for serving up premium Italian dishes at a great value – continues to uphold its reputation as a leader in the industry with the addition of five new prestigious accolades.

The iconic brand won FastCasual and Steritech’s coveted 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award, which recognizes restaurants that go above and beyond to ensure their guests and employees are protected by providing exceptional food safety.

“It is an honor for us to receive this remarkable award,” said Fazoli’s CEO Carl Howard. “Food safety has been a priority for our brand from the very beginning, and I am very proud that we have been recognized as an industry leader in this category. During a time when safety and sanitation are especially critical, we couldn’t be prouder to be recognized for the tireless work our franchisees and teams have done to go above and beyond. The health and safety of our guests and team members remains our highest priority.”

In addition to claiming the 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award, FastCasual named Howard one of the top 25 industry leaders on its 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list. The brand earned honors as one of the Top 75 brands.

Following its FastCasual wins, Fazoli’s earned three Gold Stevie® Awards during the 18th Annual American Business Awards®. For the second year in a row, the brand won a Gold Stevie® Award for Company of the Year in the food & beverage category, and Howard was honored for Achievement in Management. Fazoli’s also received a Gold Stevie® Award for Human Resources Team of the Year.

“We are extremely excited that Fazoli’s brought home three Gold Stevie® Awards this year,” Howard said. “The Stevie® Awards are the world’s premier business awards, and we are thrilled that all of our hard work and dedication to creating an unmatched experience for our guests is being celebrated. We are a leader in the industry that consistently exceeds all expectations, and to have that recognized is truly incredible for the entire Fazoli’s Family.”

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli's prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks.