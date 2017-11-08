Fazoli’s Celebrates Veterans Day with Weekend Long Offer for America’s Heroes

America’s Largest Fast Casual Italian Brand Launches Ongoing Discount Program for Veterans

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s, the nation’s largest fast casual Italian chain, is showing support to our nation’s heroes this Veterans Day by offering all active, inactive and retired military personnel a free spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce, no purchase necessary with an I.D. or in uniform. This offer will run all weekend from Friday, November 10th through Sunday, November 12th. In addition to the Veterans Day weekend offer, Fazoli’s is rolling out an ongoing year round discount program for veterans by offering ten percent off any purchase with a military I.D. or in uniform.

“Fazoli’s is proud to support our nation’s military, and there is no greater honor than serving the incredible servicemen and women of our country,” said Vice President of Marketing, Jodie Conrad. “On Veterans Day and all yearlong, we say thank you to our veterans and active duty service members by inviting them to enjoy delicious and fresh Italian fare for an unbeatable value.”

For nearly 10 years, Fazoli’s has celebrated our nation’s troops on Veterans Day. There is no coupon required to participate. Veterans and military personnel who visit on Veterans Day simply need to show their military ID or be in uniform to receive their free spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce. Every day following Veterans Day, veterans and active duty military will receive a 10% discount on their order with their military ID or while in uniform.

