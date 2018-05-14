Fazoli’s Celebrates Re-Opening of Missouri Restaurant

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s, America’s largest elevated quick service Italian chain, announced today the re-opening of its franchised location in Poplar Bluff, Missouri after an accidental fire burned the original building to the ground in May of last year. Marking the brand’s 9th restaurant in Missouri, the newly built restaurant is located at 2501 N. Westwood Blvd and will celebrate it’s grand re-opening on May 22. The new restaurant, which includes a drive-thru, will also showcase Fazoli’s new interior and exterior design featuring a contemporary look and feel.

The Poplar Bluff restaurant is owned and operated by longtime franchisees Jeremy Duckett, Jonas Duckett, and Jack Duckett, who have been franchising with Fazoli’s since 2010. Jack has extensive restaurant operations experience and is a franchisee of other restaurant brands.

“I am thrilled to be bringing Fazoli’s back to the Poplar Bluff area as the brand is so well-known and beloved in the community,” said Jack Duckett, Fazoli’s franchisee. “Our emphasis has always been fresh quality ingredients and a family-friendly atmosphere, so we look forward to continuing to be a place for friends and family to enjoy premium Italian food at a great value.”

The Poplar Bluff restaurant will re-open with Fazoli’s recently refined menu, introducing more flavor and menu options to meet ever-changing consumer tastes and preferences. The modernized menu uses premium ingredients and includes offerings such as tableside grated Parmesan, upgraded plateware, as well as new dishes such as “Spicy Penne with Chicken or Sausage,” and “Brownie Gelato Sundae.”

The Poplar Bluff location will serve guests Sunday-Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit www.fazolis.com. Local residents are encouraged to join the Fazoli’s eFamily to receive the latest happenings and deals from their local restaurant by signing up at fazolis.com/efamily.

As a testament to its achievements, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing nearly three times the industry average growth rate with new franchised restaurants continually setting new system-wide records. With nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, Fazoli’s is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join its growing, successful franchise network and is targeting new markets across the U.S.

For more information about franchise opportunities, contact Jeff Sturgis, Chief Development Officer, at 859.825.6212 or jeff.sturgis@fazolis.com.

About Fazoli’s

With approximately 220 restaurants in 27 states, Fazoli’s is America’s largest Italian elevated QSR chain, serving freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads and pizza. One of Franchise Business Review’s top ranked franchises in franchisee satisfaction and a FastCasual.com Brand of the Year, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing record sales growth. Visit www.ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.

