Fazoli’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Rome Restaurant

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain to host official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Aug. 30

Rome, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s is ready to serve its craveable, Italian dishes and famous hot, fresh breadsticks to the Rome community when the iconic Italian brand opens at 42 Hicks Drive SE on Aug. 31!

To celebrate Fazoli’s debut, Mayor Craig Daniel and Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeanne Krueger will join Chair of Board Cassandra Wheeler, Rome City Manager Sammy Rich and Fazoli’s Franchise Business Consultant Robert Murphy in hosting an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m.

“We’re so excited to officially open our doors to the Rome community,” said Franchisee Amit Patel. “We’ve hired an incredible team to join the Fazoli’s family in helping us serve our delectable dishes at an incredible value to this special city. We can’t wait to celebrate our grand opening with everyone on Tuesday!”

WHAT: Fazoli’s is celebrating the grand opening of its first Rome restaurant with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony before opening to the public on Aug. 31.

WHEN: Monday,Aug. 30 at 4 p.m.

WHERE: Fazoli’s, located at 42 Hicks Drive SE in Rome.

When Fazoli’s first Rome restaurant opens to the public on Aug. 31, it will mark the 11th in Georgia and 221st systemwide. Rome’s new Fazoli’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Guests can enjoy Fazoli’s premium Italian cuisine via dine-in, drive-thru or carryout. For more information, visit locations.fazolis.com/ga/rome .

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 50 Global Fast Casual Innovators in 2021” by Foodable, a “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, and he and his team were recipients of the 2021 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management.

