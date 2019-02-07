Fazoli’s Celebrates Founding Leaders During Inaugural Hall of Fame Induction

America’s largest premium Italian chain honors six extraordinary individuals Feb. 5

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s has been serving up Fast, Fresh, Italian since 1988. In honor of the brand’s 30th anniversary last September, Fazoli’s has established a Hall of Fame to recognize team members, franchisees and suppliers whose vision, leadership and innovation have impacted Fazoli’s, making it the successful restaurant it is today.

To celebrate these esteemed associates, Fazoli’s is hosting its inaugural Hall of Fame Luncheon on Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. During the luncheon, Fazoli’s will honor and give tribute to these deserving individuals who embody the brand’s rich history of innovation, unwavering commitment to excellence and iconic legacy of leadership.

During the luncheon, Fazoli’s will honor six individuals who have showcased what it means to be a member of the Fazoli’s Hall of Fame. The luncheon will be held at the JW Marriott Griffin Gate Marriott Resort and Spa in the Bluegrass Pavilion located at 1800 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY.

The inaugural Class of 2018 Hall of Fame includes:

Franz Ecker – An award-winning and renowned chef, Ecker joined Jerrico, Inc. in the 1980s as vice president of food and beverage. During that time, Ecker and his team developed the entire original menu for the Fazoli’s concept, including many popular items that remain on the menu today. He went on to start his own food design and quality assurance consulting business, Industrial Food Design, which serviced many of the industry’s product design firms and restaurant chains until his retirement in 2014.

Ernest Renaud (posthumously inducted) – Renaud is the first to serve Fazoli’s as both a member of its senior management team and Board of Directors. A recipient of the restaurant industry’s prestigious Silver Plate Award from the International Food Service Manufacturer’s Association and the Golden Chain Award from the Multi-unit Food Service Operators (MUFSO), he also served as President of Long John Silver’s Seafood Shoppes, Investor’s Management Corporation (Golden Corral) and Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits. Mr. Renaud passed away in retirement in 2016 after a food service career spanning more than 50 years.

Warren Rosenthal – Rosenthal served as President and CEO of Jerrico, Inc. for decades (1952-1989) and is responsible for creating and developing the Long John Silver’s Seafood chain from one unit in 1969 to more than 1500 when he left the company in 1989. He is also the creator of Fazoli’s, having designed and opened the first five units in Central Kentucky. A recipient of the restaurant industry’s top honor, the Gold Plate Award, along with many other awards and accolades, Rosenthal is a renowned entrepreneur, philanthropist, community activist and industry ambassador whose reach and impact have touched thousands locally, regionally, nationally and beyond. Rosenthal has since retired and now owns Patchen Wilkes Farm, a thoroughbred horse farm in Lexington, Kentucky.

Kuni and Carol Toyoda – The Toyoda’s formed Seed Restaurant Group and acquired the 5-unit fast food Fazoli’s chain from Jerrico, Inc. in 1990. They quickly began building Fazoli’s into what would become the nation’s largest quick-service Italian restaurant chain. Mr. Toyoda served as Fazoli’s President and CEO from 1990 through 2006 and is credited with introducing many of the service, product and marketing innovations that sparked the brand’s explosive growth throughout the 90s. Mrs. Toyoda is being honored for her critical behind-the-scenes work in building the infrastructure for growth, including accounting, administration, training and other corporate support. Currently, the Toyoda’s are the owners/operators of several independent restaurants in Lexington, Kentucky.

Kathy Watkins – Watkins was the first employee of the original Fazoli’s location in Lexington, Kentucky. During her 19-year Fazoli’s career, Watkins would accomplish several other “firsts”, including becoming the company’s first-ever Area Supervisor, first Director of HR and Training, first Group President of Training and Operations Services, and first Vice President of Organizational Learning and Communication.Her efforts in building a people-first culture were recognized by awards from Nation’s Restaurant News in 2001 and the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation in 2003. After leaving Fazoli’s in 2006, she became Vice President, Learning and Development and Field Communications for Panera Bread, where she remained until last year. Today, Kathy is Vice President of Training and Operations for Johnny Rockets.

Fazoli’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Carl Howard, with Kathy Watkins.

“We couldn’t be more excited to host our first Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon,” said Carl Howard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fazoli’s. “Without the incredible dedication and accomplishments of these industry leaders, Fazoli’s could not have achieved or upheld the leadership status in the restaurant industry we’ve been fortunate to hold. This inaugural class is an exceptional group of inductees and we look forward to recognizing future inductees in the years to come.”

For locations, hours, menus and more information, visit fazolis.com.

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500,” and “Human Resources Team of the Year” by the 2018American Business Awards, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing record sales growth. Visit ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com