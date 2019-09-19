Fazoli’s Celebrates Excellence During National Brand Conference

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain awards Franchisees of the Year and commemorates record breaking year for franchise and company

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s – the brand known for serving up premium Italian recipes at a great value – recently held their 2019 National Brand Conference in Marco Island, Florida where they awarded their brand trailblazers for driving success.

“Our National Brand Conference really ignites excitement around our newest brand strategies while celebrating the big wins of the year,” said President and CEO Carl Howard. “I take great pride in honoring the people who work so diligently to make Fazoli’s a leader in the industry.”

On Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the President’s Awards Ceremony, the brand honored Michigan Franchisee Terry Chepy of Chepy, LLC as Franchisee of the Year for remarkable sales growth, consistent commitment to the brand and his unwavering dedication and support toward his team.

“This year marks Terry’s fourth straight year of positive sales growth,” Howard said. “He and his team achieved a 3.3% sales increase and an increase of 2.4% in guest counts. He is committed to driving his off-premise sales, and his results are unprecedented – increasing drive-thru sales by 5.9% and catering by 11%. He epitomizes our commitment to excellence, and we’re proud to have this opportunity to recognize him and award him with this prestigious honor.”

Jim Hillock, general manager of Fazoli’s in Lansing, Michigan and member of Chepy’s team, was named Franchisee General Manager of the Year – an award given to a franchise general manager who is consistently at the top of Fazoli’s Franchise Balanced Scorecard, which is a ranking for the categories of people (training, development, retention), sales and profits. Hillock dominated with a score of 4.9 out of 5.0, making him the front-runner for the award.

“Sales at Fazoli’s in Lansing were up an impressive 8.2% and guest counts were positive at 6.5%,” Howard said. “While their results are unrivaled, the achievement is even more inspiring because it’s the third time Jim has won this award during his career with Fazoli’s.”

The award for company general manager of the year went to Ryan McClure, of Owensboro, Kentucky for the impact he’s made to the organization and his community by embodying the brand’s commitment to excellence. Known as “Mr. Fazoli’s” in his community, McClure epitomizes leadership and fosters a positive culture within his team.

Fazoli’s also honored their vendor partners. Chosen from over 85 suppliers and partners who work with the brand, Steven Goldstein and Zerega Pasta, won Supplier of the Year. This award is given to the organization that is more than just a partner to Fazoli’s – it is a part of the Fazoli’s team and family. Zerega Pasta can be counted on to protect the brand model – the organization goes above and beyond.

“Fazoli’s is a family that rises together,” Howard said. “Our brand continues to gain momentum with record-breaking sales and traffic and an exciting menu and value proposition that just can’t be beat – we are excited for the opportunity to honor our successful franchisees, celebrate our loyal vendor partnerships and show our gratitude and appreciation to everyone on the team who help us make it happen.”

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” Recipient of the 2019 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management by CEO Carl Howard. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit ownafazolis.com or contact Senior Director of Franchise Sales Steve Bailey steve.bailey@fazolis.com.

