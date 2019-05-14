Fazoli’s Brings Home Two Gold Stevie Awards

America’s largest premium Italian QSR receives American Business Awards® highest honor for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s, America’s largest premium Italian QSR chain, was named winner of a Gold Stevie® Award for Company of the Year in the food & beverage category for the 17th Annual American Business Awards®. Fazoli’s Chief Executive Officer, Carl Howard, is also being honored for Achievement in Management.

“We are honored to receive two such prestigious accolades from the American Business Awards®,” said Carl Howard, Fazoli’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our entire team is passionate about our brand and we work tirelessly to provide best-in-class products and experiences for our loyal guests. It’s exciting to have our commitment to excellence recognized and celebrated. I’m extremely proud of these awards.”

The Stevie® Awards are the world’s premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. The Stevie has become one of the world’s most coveted prizes. The American Business Awards® are open to all organizations operating in the U.S.A., and feature a wide variety of categories to recognize achievement in every facet of the workplace.

2019 Stevie winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a gala event on Tuesday, June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks Fazoli’s is experiencing record sales growth and was recently named one of the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review. They were also awarded “Brand of the Year” by Fast Casual and “Human Resources Team of the Year” by the American Business Awards. For more details on development opportunities go to www.ownafazolis.com.

Contact:

Jami Zimmerman

Champion Management

972-930-9933

jzimmerman@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com