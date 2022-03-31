Fazoli’s is Bringing More Craveable Italian Flavors to The Tar Heel State

The nation’s largest Italian QSR brand will make its Wilkesboro debut in mid-May

Wilkesboro, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Northwest North Carolina will soon get its first taste of Fazoli’s premium Italian dishes at an incredible value when the renowned brand makes its Wilkesboro debut in May!

Fazoli’s first Wilkesboro restaurant is currently under construction at 513 Curtis Bridge Road, with a grand opening slated for mid-May. When the new 2,800-square-foot restaurant opens its doors, Fazoli’s will serve its craveable Italian flavors and signature hot, fresh breadsticks.

“We can’t wait to open the first Fazoli’s in northwest North Carolina,” said Jinal Gudka, director of operations for Impact Hospitality Group, a proud Fazoli’s franchisee. “Fazoli’s has developed a loyal following throughout this great state, so we’re thrilled to serve its Fast. Fresh. Italian. and famous breadsticks to more fans. Our next step is to hire a talented team as we prepare to introduce this best-in-class brand to the Wilkesboro community.”

In the weeks ahead, the iconic Italian brand plans to hire up to 30 local full and part-time team members for front and back of house positions. Fazoli’s offers a variety of benefits, including competitive pay, flexible hours and more. For more information, visit Fazolis.jobs .

When Wilkesboro’s first Fazoli’s opens, it will mark the third in North Carolina and 220th systemwide. For more information about Fazoli’s, visit www.fazolis.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 50 Global Fast Casual Innovators in 2021” by Foodable, a “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” Fazoli’s was a recipient of the 2021 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

