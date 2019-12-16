Fazoli’s Becomes First Italian Brand to Debut Plant-Based Impossible Meat Sauce

America’s largest premium QSR Italian chain tests Impossible® meat sauce in Spaghetti and Baked Spaghetti dishes at all five locations in hometown of Lexington

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) The wait is finally over … Fazoli’s – the brand known for menu innovation – will debut Impossible® meat sauce in a test at all five restaurants in its hometown – Lexington, Kentucky.

Starting Dec. 16, Fazoli’s will incorporate Impossible® meat – made from Impossible® Burger, a plant-based meat made from potatoes and soy – into two classic Italian menu items. For a limited time, guests can enjoy these delectable dishes – along with Fazoli’s famous unlimited breadsticks:

Impossible Spaghetti – A bed of hearty spaghetti topped with new Impossible® meat sauce – made with ground Impossible® burger meat – vine-ripened tomatoes, garlic and basil. (Vegan)

Impossible Baked Spaghetti – A bed of hearty spaghetti topped with new Impossible® meat sauce – made with ground Impossible® burger meat – vine-ripened tomatoes, garlic and basil, topped with Mozzarella cheese and baked for added indulgence. (Vegetarian)

Director of Culinary Innovation Rick Petralia said Fazoli’s worked on developing a plant-based meat that tastes great to everyone, including meat lovers. The always innovative and evolving Italian chain found that the Impossible® meat sauce both responds to its guests’ ever-changing lifestyle needs and stays true to delivering on the craveable flavors the brand is known for.

These Impossible® Spaghetti and Impossible® Baked Spaghetti dishes are available at Lexington locations only. For locations, hours, menus and more information, visit fazolis.com.

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” Recipient of the 2019 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management by CEO Carl Howard. Visit ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com