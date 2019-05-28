Fazoli’s Announces National Partnership With FranServe

America’s largest premium QSR Italian signs with world’s largest franchise expansion organization

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s, America’s largest premium QSR chain, today announced a national partnership with FranServe. FranServe is the world’s largest organization that connects people to franchise ownership.

“We are excited to unveil our new broker network program,” said Steve Bailey, Senior Director of Franchise Sales at Fazoli’s. “We believe FranServe offers great investment opportunities and some of the best customer service in the business. As Fazoli’s continues to lead franchise development in the QSR segment, FranServe is the perfect partner for our continued growth.”

FranServe is the largest organization of franchise consultants in the world with over 350 active consultants. They assist investors in identifying and researching franchise and business opportunities. They also provide access to the funding they need to start their business.

“I’m delighted to offer the Fazoli’s brand to our qualified franchise clients who are actively seeking to invest in a proven franchise,” said David Craghead, Chief Franchise Expansion Officer with FranServe. “My love of the Fazoli’s brand began many years ago. Their food quality is unmatched and always served hot, fresh and delicious. They offer a fine dining experience in a fast casual atmosphere. I love this place.”

With nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, Fazoli’s is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join its growing, successful franchise network and is targeting new markets across the U.S. For more information about franchise opportunities, contact Senior Director of Franchise Sales Steve Bailey steve.bailey@fazolis.com.

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks Fazoli’s is experiencing record sales growth and was recently named one of the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review. They were also awarded “Brand of the Year” by Fast Casual and “Human Resources Team of the Year” by the American Business Awards. For more details on development opportunities go to www.ownafazolis.com.

