Fazoli’s Amplifies Presence In Texas With Opening Of New Pharr Restaurant

America’s Largest Fast Casual Italian Chain Expands Into Rio Grande Valley

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s, America’s largest fast casual Italian chain, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Pharr, Texas. Marking the brand’s 14th restaurant in Texas, the Pharr location solidifies Fazoli’s strong presence in the state and reflects the brand’s continued development plans for the region. Located at 1943 West Interstate 2, the new Pharr restaurant will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting on November 13th at 4:30 p.m. with the Pharr Economic Development Corporation and will officially open its doors on November 14th. The new restaurant, which includes a drive-thru, will debut Fazoli’s new interior design featuring wifi bars and communal dining tables.

The new Pharr restaurant is owned and operated by first time franchisee Jerry Maddox and partner, Matthew Kennedy, of Kennmadd Restaurant Group, LLC. Prior to entering the fast casual segment, Jerry was a restaurant managing partner with the desire to open his own restaurant. Fazoli’s piqued his interest, aligning well with his philosophy of business and love for Italian cuisine. The group plans to expand the brand throughout the Rio Grande Valley, with a goal of opening four additional Fazoli’s restaurants.

“From a business standpoint, Fazoli’s has a proven track record of success that could not go unnoticed. Add to that the fresh ingredients and delicious food at an affordable price point and my partner and I knew this was a quality concept worth investing in,” said Maddox. “The Valley has been our home for a long time and we are excited to bring Fazoli’s to the area. To celebrate, we will be donating $1,000 to the Pharr Independent School District, hoping to inspire a new generation of businessmen and women.”

The Pharr restaurant will open with Fazoli’s recently refined menu, introducing more flavor and menu options to meet ever-changing consumer tastes and preferences. The modernized menu uses premium ingredients and includes offerings such as tableside grated Parmesan, upgraded plateware, as well as new dishes such as “Spicy Penne with Chicken or Sausage,” and “Brownie Gelato Sundae.”

The Pharr location will serve guests Sunday-Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit www.fazolis.com or call 956-787-5109. Local residents are encouraged to join the Fazoli’s eFamily to receive the latest happenings and deals from their local restaurant by signing up at fazolis.com/efamily.

As a testament to its achievements, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing nearly three times the industry average growth rate with new franchised restaurants continually setting new system-wide records. With nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, Fazoli’s is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join its growing, successful franchise network and is targeting new markets across the U.S.

For more information about franchise opportunities, contact Sam Nelson, vice president of franchise recruitment and development, at 1-800-446-4368 or sam.nelson@fazolis.com.

About Fazoli’s

With approximately 220 restaurants in 27 states, Fazoli’s is America’s largest Italian fast casual chain, serving freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads and pizza. One of the New York Post’s five breakout fast casual restaurants and a FastCasual.com Brand of the Year, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing record sales growth. Visit www.ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.

