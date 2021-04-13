Fazoli’s Amplifies Menu Innovation with Highly Anticipated Systemwide Wing Rollout

Following successful company-wide launch, iconic Italian brand officially debuts traditional and boneless wing lineup at all locations

Lexington, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) The wait is finally over … Fazoli’s fans can now indulge in craveable, crispy chicken wings at all of the brand’s locations across the country!

Seizing an opportunity to capitalize on off-premise’s tremendous growth, in September, the iconic Italian brand added wings in a variety of delicious flavors to its core menu at all company locations. Fazoli’s also began offering wings for delivery through its new virtual wing concept – Wingville

. After seeing success from the company-wide launch, Fazoli’s is now rolling out the items systemwide.

“Menu innovation continues to be a key ingredient in Fazoli’s recipe for success,” said Fazoli’s Chief Marketing Officer Jodie Conrad. “Delivery and drive-thru have both seen unprecedented sales growth for some time now, and we knew innovating our menu with an easily transportable product like wings would be the perfect solution to leverage this shift in ordering channels. Wings have been a big contributor to our impressive achievements over the past seven months, so we look forward to seeing this trend continue as we start serving them nationwide.”

Available for dine-in, drive-thru, online ordering at Fazolis.com and delivery, guests can enjoy traditional or boneless wings tossed in mild, medium or hot traditional buffalo, fan-favorite sweet honey BBQ, hot honey BBQ, signature Parmesan Garlic, or Asian Chili. For a decadent dessert, Fazoli’s is offering The Cheesecake Factory Bakery’s White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake at participating locations for a limited time. Guests can also indulge in Fazoli’s unmatched 5 Under $5 lineup, which is currently featuring Baked Fettucine Alfredo and five boneless wings with guests’ choices of sauce, both available at participating locations for a limited time.

Fazoli’s invested in fryers to prepare its wings, and the new kitchen equipment opens even more culinary possibilities for the brand. With the addition of fryers and the success of Wingville, Fazoli’s is exploring new opportunities to deliver more indulgent dishes to guests through other virtual concepts.

“Guests have been raving about our wings at company locations, so we’re thrilled to give fans everywhere the chance to try this craveable lineup,” said Director of Culinary Innovation Rick Petralia. “With our incredible wing and pasta combination, we’re offering something very different from our competition. We’re also very excited about all of the doors Fazoli’s new kitchen equipment opens up for our culinary team. There are a ton of delicious and innovative new menu items still to come at Fazoli’s.”

For more information or to check out the latest from your favorite Fazoli’s location, visit www.fazolis.com .

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 200 Franchises in 2021” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, and he and his team were recipients of the 2020 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year, Achievement in Management and Human Resources Team of the Year.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post Fazoli’s Amplifies Menu Innovation with Highly Anticipated Systemwide Wing Rollout first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.