Fazoli’s Aims to Raise $100,000 for Feed the Children During 30th Anniversary 30 Days of Deals Celebration

America’s largest elevated QSR Italian chain hosts fundraiser, free meal birthday giveaway, daily deals and more Sept. 1-30

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s has been serving Americans premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly for 30 years!

To celebrate three decades of service, America’s largest elevated QSR Italian chain is hosting a month-long celebration from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30.

“We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate such a major milestone,” said Carl Howard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fazoli’s. “This wouldn’t be possible without the support of our loyal guests, so we wanted to take this opportunity to offer our genuine thanks by sharing 30 Days of Deals and hosting a special fundraiser with Feed the Children.”

Throughout the entire month of September, participating Fazoli’s locations will have special daily offers, such as Breadstick Slider Saturdays – Guests will receive a FREE Breadstick Slider with a $5 purchase in celebration of Fazoli’s new Breadstick Snacks line. Participating locations will also have discounts on classics like Fazoli’s Pizza and Pasta Sampler for just $4.99!

Fazoli’s is also giving back to the communities that have supported the brand over the last 30 years by partnering with Feed the Children, a nonprofit with a vision to create a world where no child goes to bed hungry by providing hope and resources for those without life’s essentials.

“We began partnering with Feed the Children in 2012, and since our partnership began, we’ve raised over $425,000 through local events and special promotions like our September Round-Up Campaign,” said Howard. “Our 30th anniversary gives us the opportunity to truly make a difference, one breadstick at a time.”

Fazoli’s aims to raise $100,000 for Feed the Children during its September Round-up Campaign. During the month of September, guests can round up the total of their check to the nearest dollar and the difference will go to Feed the Children. On Sept. 6 – Fazoli’s actual birthday –Fazoli’s will match* the round-up donation. *Will match up to $5,000.

There’s nothing else like Fazoli’s and its signature breadsticks. Today, and for the next 30 years, Fazoli’s will stand by its commitment to deliver delicious Italian food at a great value (and of course the breadsticks that fans have grown to love over the last 30 years). At Fazoli’s, life really is better with breadsticks.

For locations, hours, menus and more information, visit fazolis.com.

To participate in the 30 Days of Deals and stay up-to-date on all of the 30th Anniversary Celebration details, guests must be eFamily members or join Fazoli’s Rewards through the Fazoli’s App. Not part of the Fazoli’s Family? Joining is easy. Sign up today at fazolis.com/efamily or download the Fazoli’s App on iTunes or Google Play and start earning rewards towards free meals and special offers.

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one of the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” and “Human Resources Team of the Year” by the 2018 American Business Awards, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing record sales growth. Visit www.ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.

About Feed the Children

Established in 1979, Feed the Children exists to defeat childhood hunger. It is one of the largest U.S.-based charities and serves those in need in the U.S. and in 10 countries around the world. It provides food, education initiatives, essentials and disaster response. It operates five distribution centers located in Oklahoma, Indiana, California, Tennessee and Pennsylvania. In fiscal year 2017, Feed the Children distributed 79.8 million pounds of food and essentials to children and families in the U.S. Internationally, it provided nutritious food or other benefits to 1,080,000 children, empowered 291,000 parents to make better decisions for their children, and positively impacted more than 1,200 communities and schools in 10 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. Feed the Children is accredited by GuideStar Exchange and the BBB Wise Giving Alliance. For more information, visit feedthechildren.org.

