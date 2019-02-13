Fazoli’s Adds Franchise Leadership To Fuel Growth

Kathy Davidson

Kathy Davidson joins the elevated QSR Italian chain as Senior Director of Franchise Sales

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) As America’s largest elevated QSR Italian chain, Fazoli’s continues to gain momentum as a premium franchise opportunity. With development plans in full-swing, the brand renowned for its craveable Italian menu, has added veteran franchise development executive, Kathy Davidson, to the team.

“I’ve been extremely impressed with Fazoli’s brilliant leadership and constant drive for excellence!” said Davidson. “The brand continues to see record-breaking sales and open new locations to crowds. I’m excited to be a part of a team with such infectious passion and look forward to being a positive contributor to its continued growth.”

In 2018, Fazoli’s franchisees set sales records and the brand celebrated two of their largest openings in brand history in Hazard, Ky. and Columbus, Ga. Additionally, Fazoli’s opened 10 locations last year and they have a strong pipeline for growth in 2019. The brand plans to roll-out franchise incentives later this year to continue the momentum.

With nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, Fazoli’s is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join its growing, successful franchise network and is targeting new markets across the U.S. For more information about franchise opportunities, contact Senior Director of Franchise Sales, Kathy Davidson at 859.825.6212 or Kathy.davidson@fazolis.com.

Fazoli’s: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one of the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” and “Human Resources Team of the Year” by the 2018 American Business Awards, Fazoli’s franchisees are experiencing record sales growth. Visit www.ownafazolis.com for details on development opportunities.

Contact:

Jami Zimmerman

Champion Management

972-930-9933

jzimmerman@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com