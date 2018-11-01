Fatz Southern Kitchen Salutes Veterans and Active Military with Free Calabash Chicken

Servicemen and women are invited to enjoy a complimentary World Famous Calabash Chicken® basket on Monday, November 12th

Greenville, SC (RestaurantNews.com) Fatz Southern Kitchen will extend an invitation to all veterans and active military to join us for a free World Famous Calabash Chicken® basket on the observed Veterans Day, Monday, November 12th.

All veterans and active military can enjoy a complimentary World Famous Calabash Chicken® basket, which includes specially seasoned, buttermilk-marinated and hand-breaded Calabash chicken tenders served with steak fries with no additional purchase required.

Fatz will host Military Appreciation Month in November with a special offer all month long. From November 1st to the 30th, all veterans and active military members will receive 25% off their entrée each time they visit Fatz.

“Since Fatz opened its doors in 1988, serving heroes in our communities has been at the heart of our brand,” said CEO Jim Mazany. “We look forward to serving our veterans and military members all month long. It is our pleasure to thank each one for their selfless service to our country.”

All Fatz restaurants will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday, November 12th. To find your local Fatz, visit www.fatz.com/locations. Guests visiting our restaurants on November 12th will also have the chance to win a free Thanksgiving Turkey or Ham Feast worth $100. One winner will be selected at each location.

Fatz will further celebrate patriotism by offering a free Fatz Famous Sweet Tea to any guest enjoying an entrée in our restaurants with an “I Voted” sticker on Election Day, November 6th, 2018.

About Fatz Southern Kitchen

Fatz Southern Kitchen was founded in 1988 as Fatz Café in Spartanburg, S.C. Thirty years later, the brand is thriving with Southern-inspired, chef-crafted and uniquely craveable food served with genuine Southern hospitality. Fatz Southern Kitchen operates 38 restaurants in the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia and is owned and operated by Café Enterprises Inc. in Taylors, S.C. To learn more, visit www.fatz.com.

Disclaimer: Show military ID for discount. Valid for service member only.

