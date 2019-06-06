Father’s Day Restaurant Deals and Menus

Following is a list of restaurant chains offering special menus and deals for Father’s Day. Keep in mind that most offers are only valid on Father’s Day (Sunday, June 16, 2019), are dine-in only, can’t be used with other coupons or discounts, and don’t include gratuity. Also, participation and prices may vary by the restaurant’s location.

Acapulco Restaurant and Cantina – Father’s Day Brunch featuring a special Tri-Tip and Ham Carving Station. Made-to-order omelettes, waffle station, seafood station, taco bar, hot specialty items, traditional menudo, salads, aguas frescas, fresh fruit, dessert bar, bottomless Mimosas and more. Prices and buffet selections vary by location. 8am – 2pm.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar – Give Dad the ultimate gift by giving him a free meal on Father’s Day with purchase of equal or greater value at participating Arooga’s locations all day on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, 2019 (offer excludes East Brunswick, NJ and Allentown, Pa locations).

Baskin-Robbins – Special ice cream cakes just for Dad can be purchased either in-store or through Baskin-Robbins’ online cake ordering site. Celebrate dad with the Bow Tie & Shirt Cake or The Cold One Cake with his Favorite Baskin-Robbins flavors.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s – Dads eat free with purchase of equal or greater value up to a $10 value. Some menu restrictions may apply.

Ben’s Kosher Delicatessen Restaurant – Purchase one sandwich or entrée at regular price in Ben’s dining room on Father’s Day and Dad may select his sandwich or entrée of equal or lesser value for 50% off with this coupon.

Bob’s Burgers and Brew – Father’s Day Brunch. $26 adults, $18 seniors, $16 children 6-12, children 5 and under free. Featuring Slow Roasted Prime Rib, Chilled Jumbo Prawns, Bérnaise Chicken, Hand Carved Ham and much more.

Brann’s Steakhouse & Grille – Free 8 oz. sizzling sirloin steak for Dad with purchase of one entrée of equal or greater value. Must redeem coupon found here.

Carvel – Nothing says tradition like having a Fudgie on Father’s Day. This year, Carvel is taking it up a notch. On Father’s Day, 6/16, get a free limited-edition Fudgie the Whale hat when you buy a Fudgie the Whale cake at one of their participating shoppes. Better hurry in because supplies are limited and this hat is as cool as ice cream. Cakes must be purchased in shoppe on Father’s Day in order to be eligible to receive a hat. Supplies are limited. Also available: Happy Father’s Day cake, Tie cake, and You the Man cake.

Cattlemens – Father’s Day Dinner Special, $42.99. New York Steak and Lobster. Includes all-you-can-eat salad, hot sourdough bread, ranch-style beans and choice of potato. Father’s Day Dinner Special will be server June 13th – 16th. Make your reservations today.

Claim Jumper – Father’s Day Brunch Buffet – Carving station, custom omelets, fajita bar, peel and eat shrimp and more. $29.99 per person. $3.99 Sparkling Wine & Mimosas. $5.99 Bloody Marys and Margaritas. Make your reservation today.

Cold Stone Creamery – This year is double the love with two Father’s Day Ice Cream Cakes. Celebrate the Dad in your life with fan-favorite Tall, Dark & Delicious or OREO Cookies & Cream Extreme – every OREO cookie lover’s dream!