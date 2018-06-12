Father’s Day Restaurant Deals and Menus

Following is a list of restaurant chains offering special menus and deals for Father’s Day. Keep in mind that most offers are only valid on Father’s Day (Sunday, June 17, 2018), are dine-in only, can’t be used with other coupons or discounts, and don’t include gratuity. Also, participation and prices may vary by the restaurant’s location.

Acapulco Restaurant and Cantina – Father’s Day Brunch featuring a special Tri-Tip and Ham Carving Station. Made-to-order omelettes, waffle station, seafood station, taco bar, hot specialty items, traditional menudo, salads, aguas frescas, fresh fruit, dessert bar, bottomless Mimosas and more. Prices and buffet selections vary by location.

Another Broken Egg Cafe – All Dads dining with ABEC on Father’s Day Weekend will receive a $10 Brunch Buck. Brunch Buck redemption valid on next visit between June 18th – July 15th.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar – Bring Dad out for a bite, and when you buy an entree, he’ll get one of equal or lesser value free. With the purchase of equal or greater value. Lesser value item is discounted. Dine-in only. Discount not applicable toward wings or daily food specials. Limit one discount per check. Beverage not included in offer, and beverage must be purchased to qualify. Available at participating Arooga’s locations only. Not valid in Patchogue, NY. Other restrictions may apply.

Aspen Creek Grill – All 8 Aspen Creek Grill locations are running a text / email to win contest featuring a Weber Grill giveaway at every location.. This will also include 6 x 12 oz Hand-Cut Family Farm Raised Premium Black Angus Steaks. Food & Beverage Specials include 16 oz Hand-Cut Family Farm Raised Premium Black Angus Steak and Two Made-From Scratch Sides $19.99; $5 Freshly Squeezed 18 oz House Margarita; $3 ALL Pints Domestic & Craft. All locations open at 11 am.

Baskin-Robbins – Special ice cream cakes just for Dad can be purchased either in-store or through Baskin-Robbins’ online cake ordering site.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s – Dads eat free with purchase of equal or greater value up to a $10 value. Some menu restrictions may apply.

Ben’s Kosher Delicatessen Restaurant – Purchase one sandwich or entrée at regular price in Ben’s dining room on Father’s Day and Dad may select his sandwich or entrée of equal or lesser value for 50% off with this coupon.

Bob’s Burgers and Brew – Father’s Day Brunch. $26 adults, $18 seniors, $16 children 6-12, children 5 and under free. Featuring Slow Roasted Prime Rib, Chilled Jumbo Prawns, Bérnaise Chicken, Hand Carved Ham and much more.

Boston Market – For those looking to treat Dad to a home style meal on Father’s Day, guests can purchase a whole rotisserie chicken, half-rack of ribs, four sides and four pieces cornbread for $29.99 (no coupon required).

Brann’s Steakhouse & Grille – Free 8 oz. sizzling sirloin steak for Dad with purchase of one entrée of equal or greater value. Must redeem coupon found here.

BRAVO Cucina Italiana – Earn a $25 Bonus Card for every $100 you spend on gift cards. Score the perfect gift for Dad before the offer ends on 6/17.

BRIO Tuscan Grille – BRIO’s spring gift card promotion, available through Sunday, June 17, is the ideal gift dads this Father’s Day! For every $100 in gift cards purchased, guests will receive a free $25 bonus card, redeemable Monday, June 18-Friday, Aug. 31. The spring gift card promotion is available for purchase in BRIO restaurants and online.

California Pizza Kitchen – Celebrate your hero at CPK. Father’s Day special menu $49.99. Enjoy a special prix-fixe menu: Entrées include Chicken Piccata, Garlic Cream Fettuccine or any pizza. Two small plates choice of Charred Shishito Peppers, White Corn Guacamole + Chips, Crispy Mac ‘n’ Cheese, or Bianco Flatbread. Dessert choice of Butter Cake, Salted Caramel Pudding or Belgian Chocolate Souffle Cake. Offer valid 6/15-6/17/18 at participating locations; not valid at locations in Hawaii, Guam, airports, stadiums, the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas or international locations.

Carvel – Offering a selection of Father’s Day ice cream cakes for purchase, handmade fresh in the shoppe.

Cattlemens – Celebrating Father’s Day from June 14th-17th. Gaucho Ribeye: 20 oz. Bone-in Ribeye topped with fresh chimichurri sauce and all the fixins’ for $29.99.

Charlie Brown’s Fresh Grill – Complete Three Course Dinner includes an appetizer, Unlimited Farmer’s Market Salad Bar

with signature fresh baked raisin bread, a choice of entrée and side item. Entrée selections include Shrimpfest ($22.99), Horseradish Crusted Filet ($32.99), Parmesan Crusted Chicken ($21.99), Gorgonzola Ribeye ($31.99), Prime Rib (Duchess Cut $23.99, Queen Cut $25.99) and more.

Claim Jumper – Father’s Day Brunch Buffet featuring an omelet bar, carving station, pastas & pizzas, South of the border specialties, American favorites, traditional breakfast items, homemade desserts. $4 sparkling wine and mimosas, $6 Margaritas, Blood Marys and Screwdrivers. Served from 9 am until 2 pm. $24.99.

Cody’s Original Roadhouse – Friday, June 15th through Sunday, June 17th. Limited reservations available. 1 lb. Bone-In Ribeye, $21.98. ! lb. Kansas City Steak, $21.98. 20 oz. T-Bone Porterhouse, $24.98. Dinner specials include Cody’s Bottomless Salad Bowl, choice of side and Sweet Yeast Rolls with Cinnamon Butter. Free Salted Caramel Cheesecake with purchase.

Cold Stone Creamery – Celebrate Dad with a Tall, Dark & Delicious Ice Cream Cake or the new Oreo Cookies & Cream Extreme Ice Cream Cake! He’ll love these sweet treats.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House – Make it a truly extraordinary Father’s Day. It’s the perfect time to indulge in Del’s Prime Rib, available exclusively on Sunday, June 17, or a signature Double Eagle Cut, a 45-day dry-aged, double bone-in prime ribeye. Del will help you create a celebration he’ll always remember.

Del Frisco’s Grille – Dad taught you that good things come to those who wait. Show him what you’ve learned by treating him to a 16 oz. 45-day Dry Aged Strip, tenderized to perfection with tasting notes of hazelnut and blue cheese. It’s only available on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 17.

Duffy’s Sports Grill – Treat Dad on Father’s Day. He will receive a complimentary pint of beer and you’ll get a $10 MVP Bonus. Complimentary pint of beer is valid with any meal purchase and is not included in 2 for 1 drinks. $10 MVP Bonus requires $10 minimum purchase, will be issued on 6/18/18 and will expire on 7/21/18.

El Pollo Loco – $20 Loco Kickin’ Chicken Family Meal is available just in time for guests to kick it with their dads while cheering on team Mexico during their first game in the World Cup this Sunday – June 17. El Pollo Loco’s new $20 Loco Kickin’ Chicken Family Meal includes your choice of 8pcs fire-grilled chicken, 2 large sides, tortillas or chips and a Loco Family Salad. Plus, free Loco Kickin’ sauces available in the following flavors: Chile Lime, Tropical Habanero, and Chipotle BBQ.