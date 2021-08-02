Father-Daughter Entrepreneurs Ink Lease for First Ike’s Love and Sandwiches Location in Colorado

Popular chain transforming the fast-casual sandwich landscape will open in the Mile-High City

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ike’s Love & Sandwiches , the iconic San Francisco-based sandwich chain with a cult-like following, has signed a lease for its first location in the Denver area, marking the brand’s entry into the state of Colorado. Father-daughter franchise duo Blair and Camille Woodfield of Woodfield Squared, LLC signed a multi-unit franchise deal in 2020 to bring five units to the greater Denver area. The franchisees have identified the Central Park neighborhood of Denver as the ideal site for the first Ike’s Love & Sandwiches restaurant and are preparing to open its doors by the end of summer 2021.

Located east of downtown Denver, Central Park is the largest residential neighborhood in the city and features multiple living options, parks and open spaces, and diverse slate of businesses. The location secured for Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is an end-cap site featuring a patio for outdoor seating, anchored by a popular grocery store. The Woodfields have plans to open several locations in the key markets of Denver and surrounding areas beginning next year and are currently scouting additional spaces.

“We’re excited to be the first to bring the Ike’s concept to Denver because we strongly believe its innovative offerings and unique flavor pairings will resonate with the community,” said franchisee Camille Woodfield. “We have full confidence the brand will be successful in this new market and are already in the process of selecting our next location, which we plan to open in the spring of 2022, if not sooner.”

Founded by Ike Shehadeh in 2007, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches currently has over 70 locations in operation throughout California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and Florida, with additional locations currently in development in Utah, California and Nevada. The brand continues to see explosive growth as it builds its dedicated, loyal following and brings its famous menu and pop culture-inspired sandwich selections to customers from coast to coast.

The concept is a sandwich lover’s paradise, offering over 700 deliciously addicting sandwiches – including vegan, vegetarian and gluuten-free options – all spread with “Ike’s Dirty Sauce,” that is also baked right into the bread. Beyond the extensive and flavorful menu offerings, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches follows a proven business model with low build-out costs, efficient labor practices and waste-reducing operational standards – positioning the concept for rapid franchise development potential.

“Love, appreciation and respect are at the forefront of everything we do at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches,” said Shehadeh. “The happiness and enjoyment of our customers are the drivers behind Ike’s. I’m excited to work with Blair and Camille to celebrate our Colorado customers and their unique tastes as we bring the concept to Denver.”

In partnership with Fransmart, the franchise development company responsible for the explosive growth of iconic brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches continues to grow rapidly and is on track to reach 100 units by the end of the year. The brand is currently seeking experienced franchisees to continue bringing the concept to the top 40 media markets throughout North America. Franchisees receive training and support from start to finish, from site selection expertise to custom training systems to localized brand building. For more information about Ike’s Love & Sandwiches franchise opportunities, visit www.Fransmart.com/Ikes-Sandwiches .

The new Denver Ike’s Love & Sandwiches restaurant will open at 8300 E. 36th Ave.

About Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

The goal of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches: celebrate the unique individual that you are! Founder and namesake Ike Shehadeh first shared his love of sandwiches with San Francisco patrons in 2007, and the concept quickly developed a following of cult-like fans and celebrity supporters. Now a sandwich empire, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is especially known for its delicious offerings on Dutch Crunch bread with “Ike’s Dirty Secret Sauce,” which is spread on every sandwich and baked right into the bread. Ike often collaborates with famous athletes to design a new sandwich creation; try a Madison Bumgarner, Andre S.O.G. Ward or a Marshawn Lynch. With over 700 innovative and indulgent sandwich combinations, including meat, vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, there is something for everyone to love. And each new location opens with its own exclusive sandwich that is imaginatively named in honor of the community. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is expanding rapidly with 70+ locations throughout five states and additional locations under development. The secret to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches success? They always prioritize the customer’s happiness first. For more information about Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, visit www.loveandsandwiches.com .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

