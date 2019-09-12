Fatburger Opens New Location in Bakersfield

Hollywood’s Favorite Burger Chain Expands Presence with Latest Southern California Store

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) NASDAQ: FAT. FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”), parent company of Fatburger, is pleased to announce the opening of their newest location in Bakersfield, CA. This latest Fatburger location will officially open its doors today, marking the first location for the brand in Bakersfield.

Fatburger, the beloved Hollywood burger chain, maintains and upholds its unique culture and trademark menu offerings crafted by founder Lovie Yancey when she launched the brand almost 70 years ago. Each Fatburger burger is made-to-order with traditional fixings and delicious add-on items such as bacon, onion rings, cheese and egg.

“We are always looking to expand our footprint in our home market of Southern California and with this new location in Bakersfield we can continue to reach more of our fans,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “We can’t wait to introduce our incredible custom burgers, fries and shakes to customers in Bakersfield for them to experience the unique made-to-order quality and taste of a Fatburger.”

The new Fatburger location will be open 7 days a week, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fatburger Bakersfield is located at 2600 Oswell St. Suite F, Bakersfield, CA 93306.

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com.

Fresh. Authentic. Tasty. Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns eight restaurant brands: Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 380 units worldwide.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand .

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain “forward-looking” statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company’s products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in Company’s SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Media Contact:

Liz Duggan / Rebecca Campbell

eduggan@konnectagency.com

rcampbell@konnectagency.com

www.konnectagency.com

Investor Contact:

Alexis Tessier

IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com