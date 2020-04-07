Fatburger Food Truck Provides 10,000 Free Meals for Healthcare Heroes in April

Popular LA-based burger chain to donate meals to feed Los Angeles healthcare workers; second wave starts 4/7

( RestaurantNews.com )

Fatburger, an all-American fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, is bringing its food truck to local hospitals to cook fresh, tasty meals for healthcare workers. The truck made its first stops at Dignity Health Los Angeles on April 2nd and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles April and served nearly 500 meals for local healthcare heroes and will continue on to make stops at regional hospitals throughout the coming weeks serving up to 500 meals at a time. Fatburger aims to provide at least 10,000 meals at local hospitals as a heartfelt thank-you for our local healthcare workers’ service to our community.

“Los Angeles is a city of dreamers. Right now, our healthcare workers are fighting on our front lines to protect our city. We’re humbled to help them in a small way as they fight to keep that dream alive for all of us,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO, FAT Brands

SCHEDULED STOPS:

Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM:

Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center, 1983 Marengo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90033

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM & 8:00 PM

St. Francis Medical Center, 3630 E. Imperial Highway, Lynwood, CA 90262

Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 8:00 PM

Keck Medicine of USC, 1500 San Pablo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033

Friday, April 10, 2020 at 11:30 AM & 7:00 PM

PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, 637 Lucas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017

**more stops to be announced next week

With a legacy spanning 70 years, LA-based Fatburger is extending a heartfelt thank you to its local healthcare heroes while they’re on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Fatburger, known for its hand-pressed, never frozen beef patties, scratch-made onion rings and homemade chili, is stepping up with its Fatburger food truck to cook fresh, tasty food for LA’s healthcare workers this week and for the foreseeable future as a small gesture of thanks for everything they do for our great city.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand .

Contact:

Lisa Aldape for Fatburger

laldape@jconnelly.com

973-525-6550