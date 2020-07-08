Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Introduce King’s Hawaiian Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express raise the bar with delicious new menu option

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Beginning today, July 8, 2020, all domestic Fatburger and Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express locations will excite taste buds with its latest new menu item.

Relaunching a customer favorite with a twist, Fatburger restaurants are adding an addictive King’s Hawaiian Crispy Chicken Sandwich to the menu. The sandwich includes hand-breaded crispy chicken, fried avocado slices, Buffalo’s medium sauce, and loads of pickles served on a fan favorite King’s Hawaiian Bun. Guests also now have the option of upgrading any sandwich or Fatburger to be served on a fresh King’s Hawaiian Bun.

“There’s been a lot of talk about chicken sandwiches and with the launch of our King’s Hawaiian Crispy Chicken Sandwich, we’ll let our customers judge who has the tastiest crispy chicken sandwich. We are confident our sandwich will speak for itself.” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands.

The new menu offering will be available in-store July 8th and via third party delivery beginning July 9th.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with 72 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns eight restaurant brands: Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 375 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About King’s Hawaiian

Founded almost 70 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING’S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that for three generations has been dedicated to providing irresistible, original recipe Hawaiian foods made with Aloha Spirit. A priority for the company is sharing the Hawaiian Way – a uniquely Hawaiian approach to hospitality based on graciousness, generosity, and a commitment to making everyone feel a part of the KING’S HAWAIIAN ‘ohana’ (extended family). KING’S HAWAIIAN makes soft and fluffy rolls, buns, and bread for any occasion, along with other great Hawaiian foods including barbecue sauce. The company operates baking facilities in Torrance, California, and Oakwood, Georgia. For more information visit the company’s website at www.KingsHawaiian.com , “Like” KING’S HAWAIIAN on Facebook and Follow KING’S HAWAIIAN on Instagram & Twitter.

