  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Fatal shooting prompts lockdowns at two schools, day care in Hartford, police say

September 18, 2020
From www.courant.com
By
Christine Dempsey

Two schools and a day-care center are on lockdown after a shooting in Hartford, police say.