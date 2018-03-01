Fat Sal's Deli drool-worthy combo: coffee and doughnut shake

Coffee and doughnut shake? Yes, please

Counting calories? Fuhgettaboutit. Fat Sal’s Deli in Pacific Beach is shaking up the diet world with its new Coffee and Donuts Fat Shake. The coffee-meets-doughnut meld is made with original glazed doughnut, chocolate syrup, ground espresso, white and milk chocolate chips and coffee ice cream. It’s available through March. 956 Garnet Ave., San Diego. fatsalsdeli.com

New on the menu

Urban Plates has added six new items to its scratch-made menu. Selections include chilled bowls, such as wild caught albacore tuna poke, sustainably raised salmon poke and tofu vegetable poke, each served over seasoned sushi rice, or hot bowls, such as Moroccan chicken braise, braised beef and mushroom and curry tofu and vegetable braise (vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free), each paired with organic brown, white rice or mashed potatoes. Three locations in Carlsbad, Del Mar and La Jolla. urbanplates.com

Hundred Proof is serving Saturday and Sunday brunch with sweet and savory options. Dishes include gooey-glazed baked French toast, egg-white frittata, lemon ricotta pancakes, French toast and fried chicken and iceberg wedge salad. Signature milkshakes, Irish Coffee and mimosas are also offered. 4130 Park Blvd., San Diego. (619) 501-6404 or hundredproofsd.com

Cafe 21’s new menu features dishes like quinoa beet tartare, balsamic onion tart, buckwheat crepe cake, beef Wellington, roasted squash and lentil soup and duck apricot roulade. Lemon merengue crepe, winter wonderland date-orange pecan cake and flourless chocolate cake. Two San Diego locations: 802 Fifth Ave., (619) 795-0721 and 2736 Adams Ave., (619) 640-2121 or cafe-21.com

People, places in the news

Chef Brian Redzikowski of Kettner Exchange — one of five chefs and the only one from San Diego — will participate in the Los Angeles Cochon555 competition in Santa Monica on March 11. One week before the event, each of the chefs will receive a sustainably sourced 200-pound heritage-bred pig to create a maximum of six dishes for the competition. Twenty celebrity judges will score the dishes based on utilization, technique and overall flavor. The dish must also be voted “best bite of the day” by guests. The winner of the competition will advance to the national finale in Chicago on Sept. 30. For more information, visit cochon555.com

AAA announced Addison Restaurant at tje Fairmont Grand Del Mar was again among the recipients of its AAA Five Diamond Rating. It is the only restaurant in San Diego to have received the honor. Adding to its award lineup, Forbes Travel Guide for Lodging unveiled its 2018 star award winners, which also included Addison as a five-star restaurant. This is the 10th straight year that Addison has received this honor. “Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond rankings set the industry standard, and earning them year after year firmly establishes us as a top world-class destination,” said Dennis Clark, managing director of Fairmont Grand Del Mar. “These rankings provide us with credibility and cachet with world travelers seeking the very finest in accommodations and amenities.” 5200 Grand Del Mar Way, San Diego. (858) 314-1900 or addisondelmar.com

San Diego brewpub The Bell Marker welcomes award-winning brewer Ignacio “Nacho” Cervantes to its brewmaster team. Cervantes, who previously oversaw Pizza Port’s Carlsbad and Ocean Beach brewpubs, will work alongside brewmaster Noah Regnery to produce seasonal beers for the pub. 602 Broadway, San Diego. (619) 756-7598 or thebellmarker.com

Jeff Josenhans, certified sommelier and cicerone at The Grant Grill and Michael Terrien of Union Vineyard, have launched a new beverage product, General Grant Pinot Noir. Terrien implemented an approach in which the pinot is made with no additives and no manipulations. Pumps and filters are not engaged in the cellar, while chemicals, tilling and irrigation are prohibited in the vineyard set in a redwood glade overlooking the Monterey Bay. The bespoke wine honors the general and president and connects to the winery’s original owner and patriot John Jarvis. The vineyard was planted during the Civil War — the first original vineyard — in the Santa Cruz mountains. 326 Broadway, San Diego. (619) 744-2077 or grantgrill.com

Openings

Maestoso is moving into The Hub Hillcrest Market today. Named after chef/owner Marco Maestoso, who moved to San Diego with partner Dalila Ercolani in 2017, the modern Italian restaurant is replacing the former Napizza pizzeria. Napizza founders Christopher Antinucci and Giulia Colmignoli, childhood friends of Maestoso and Ercolani, will co-own this new eatery. Maestoso’s four-part menu will feature pinsa (an ancient form of pizza), build-your-own pasta dishes, traditional plated entrees and a chef’s whim option called passaggi. 1040 University Ave., Suite B101, San Diego. casamaestoso.it

Communal Coffee founder Jen Byard will transform a long-vacant lot into a lush, modern-bohemian setting in South Park. Byard has repurposed a vintage 1959 Shasta Trailer into an espresso bar and pastry shop that will service the outdoor cafe and community space, which will also have a stage featuring live performances, movie nights and other events. Coffee lovers will find Bay Area roaster Sightglass Coffee on the menu, in addition to Byard’s signature lattes and espresso drinks. Patrons can order from a wide selection of toast flights, pastries and granola bowls, with Nomad Donuts supplying its famed bagels and doughnuts. The South Park space will also contain a retail shop of branded merchandise, coffee brewing equipment and accessories. The shop is scheduled to open in March. 2221 Fern St., San Diego. communalcoffee.com

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar has opened its third location at Westfield UTC in La Jolla. The restaurant menu focuses on contemporary California-regional cuisine. Wild game and prime steaks, as well as Pacific Rim fare such as fresh line-caught opah, monchong, ono and mahi mahi will be offered. The restaurant also has two locations in Orange County. 4301 La Jolla Village Drive, Suite 2040, San Diego. thewineryrestaurants.com

Even though Oceanside eatery 608 closed its doors Wednesday, its chef and owner William Eick will remain in the community as the executive chef at Mission Avenue Bar and Grill, starting in early March. Citing differences of opinion with his current landlord as one of the reasons for the closure, Eick said the unique collaboration is a great opportunity for all involved. Given Mission Avenue’s chef departed several months ago, “timing was serendipitous,” he added. Eick will retain the existing Mission Avenue menu favorites while integrating 608 signature dishes, including the burger, made with dry-aged in-house beef, panang short rib and fried chicken adapted to be served as chicken wings. He will also work alongside bar manager Guy Marino with the cocktail programs. 711 Mission Ave., Oceanside. (760) 637-2222 or missionavebarandgrill.com

carolina.gusman@sduniontribune.com