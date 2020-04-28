  1. Home
Fat Rice closes, reopening as Super Fat Rice Mart with meal kits on Wednesday

April 28, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Louisa Chu
E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune

Acclaimed restaurant in Logan Square inspired by the cuisine of Macau opened in 2012.