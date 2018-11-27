Fat Hen ready to open in Newport News; Baked Bistro coming soon to downtown Hampton

The Fat Hen Kitchen and Wine Bar is getting ready to open in Newport News’ City Center in the space that used to be Travinia restaurant.

Owner Sean Pepe said he expects the Fat Hen to open this week. (It is also being marketed via social media as Gallina Grasso — Italian for “fat hen.”) The food will be Italian cuisine prepared by executive chef David Payne, best known on the Peninsula for his work at the Chamberlin.

“The menu will be primarily Italian, with some other Mediterranean influences — what’s called ‘new Italian’ now,” Payne said. “We’ll use some local ingredients to update traditional dishes, such as using fresh local blue crab. Minor twists on classic Italian and Mediterranean dishes.”

The plan is for separate lunch and dinner menus, with an atmosphere Payne describes as “casual, but on the nicer end of casual.” He hopes to see diners both indoors and outside on the patio.

“With our heaters and the fire pits, I think the patio can attract people almost year round,” Payne said. “I was out there on a pretty cold day recently and it felt nice. I hope it’s not just a place to come once a month, but someplace where people will stop by after work for a glass of wine and an appetizer.”

Coming soon in Hampton

The Baked Bistro, moving into the space in downtown Hampton formerly occupied by La Bodega, had hoped to open this fall, but is now looking at early next year.

Its website is up (bakedbistrohampton.com) and promises “home-style cooking and slow-cooked foods like casseroles, stews, and deli salads.” On Facebook, the bistro is polling customers about sandwiches from the old La Bodega menu that might be carried over to the new place.

Baked Bistro will be located at 22 Wine St., where La Bodega closed at the end of last year.

Also opening in Hampton early next year is Fuller’s Raw Bar in Phoebus at the corner of Mellen and Hope streets. It’s the latest from Sean Pepe and Gary McIntyre, who own several restaurants around the region.

McIntyre said the building preparations are coming along well and they are excited about the space and location.

Stuft catering

Stuft, the popular fusion food truck from Hampton that now has a brick-and-mortar presence in Phoebus, is reaching out into a new area — promoting a catering menu for the holidays.

The restaurant is circulating a menu that includes a taco bar for 25 people at $260, as well as ala carte options and even the possibility of arranging for a visit from the Stuft truck.

“It’s the time of year for holiday parties and office parties, and a lot of people are tired of the same stuff,” co-owner Casey Haas said. “We’re just trying to go through the growing pains of opening a restaurant and trying to get as much business as we can. We’re trying to supplement our winter sales.”

On the radio

Local music fans know WHRV-FM 89.5 host Jae Sinnett is a talented musician, composer and bandleader. But he is also an avid chef, and he plans to combine those two elements of his life early next year.

Sinnett plans to do a series of video shows called “The Sound Palate,” exploring the sensory connection between food and music. It would involve him preparing a dish and then discussing what piece of music would go well with the finished product.

“We know about food and wine pairings,” he said, “but music obviously plays into the senses with this as you might imagine.”

It is still in the early planning stages, but Sinnett said he would like to try a few episodes early next year to gauge viewers’ response.

Mike Holtzclaw, 757-928-6479, mholtzclaw@dailypress.com, Twitter @mikeholtzclaw