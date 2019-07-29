FAT Brands Debuts Presence in Texas with 25-Unit Development Deal for Fatburger

The Iconic Hollywood Burger Brand Answers Consumer Demand with Most Recent Development Deal

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”), parent company of Fatburger, The Last Great Hamburger Stand , announces today it is partnering up with Dallas-based Croft Ventures LLC parent company of Famous Franchises LLC for the development of 25 Fatburger concepts throughout Texas. The first stores will open in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin. The new stores will mark the debut of Fatburgers in Texas and add to more than 200 Fatburger locations worldwide.

Hollywood’s iconic Fatburger is best known for its mouthwatering, juicy burgers made famous by founder Lovie Yancey in Los Angeles more than 70 years ago. Each Fatburger is made-to-order with traditional fixings and delicious add-on items such as bacon, onion rings, cheese and egg.

“The great state of Texas has spoken, and we are answering by developing 25 new Fatburger locations for the market,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “We are thrilled to offer our delicious, homemade burgers to Texans for many years to come.”

“Texas is one of the fastest growing states in the country and we can’t wait to turn Fatburger into its new staple burger joint. We are ready to expand Fatburger to the state where everything is bigger.” said Curtis Croft CEO of Croft Ventures “This is the next BIG chapter for FAT Brands and Famous Franchises.”

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns eight restaurant brands: Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 400 units worldwide.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand .

