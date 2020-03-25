Fat Brands Aids Social Distancing Efforts With Delivery and Take-Out Offers

Health officials in many areas of the country have ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms in order to help contain the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. It’s a difficult time for all Americans, but FAT Brands and our many employees and franchisees are pitching in to help where we can.

“Americans are resilient and throughout this difficult time, we are committed to providing our loyal customers with the chance to enjoy our delicious menu items – wherever they may be taking shelter,” said Andy Wiederhorn, the CEO of FAT Brands , a leading global franchising company whose concepts include Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Hurricane Grill & Wings, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses.

FAT Brands is working with major food delivery companies such as Grubhub, UberEats, DoorDash and Postmates, to provide discounts and/or free delivery from Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express, Elevation Burger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, Buffalo’s Cafe and Yalla Mediterranean (details below).

Additionally, Fatburger recently launched a Fatburger Dinner at Home Sweepstakes on Instagram. For the ten winners, they will receive four Original Fatburgers, four Skinny Fries, and four Fountain Drinks delivered via one of Fatburger’s certified third-party delivery partners. Please see here for the details: https://fatburger.com/dinner-at-home .

FAT Brands Delivery Promotions* :

Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express

Postmates:

Free delivery with promo code ‘FATBURGERNOW’ through April 5.

Grubhub:

Free delivery on orders of $15 or more from March 26-29 and April 4-6.

DoorDash:

20% off First time orders beginning 3/23 (limited time only)

Free delivery for first time orders of $15 or more from April 1-30.

Uber Eats:

Free delivery through March 29.

Elevation Burger

Uber Eats:

Free Single Impossible Burger with any $10+ purchase through March 31 or until supplies lasts (limited time only)

Free delivery April 7-13.

Grubhub:

Free delivery on orders of $15 or more from March 26-29 and April 4-6.

DoorDash:

20% off First Time Orders beginning March 23 (limited time only)

Free delivery for first time orders of $15 or more from April 1-30.



Yalla Mediterranean

Postmates:

$3 off $15 orders and free delivery with promo code through March 29.

Uber Eats:

Free delivery and $3 discount on $15 purchase through March 29.

DoorDash:

20% off First Time Orders beginning 3/23 (limited time only)

Free delivery for first time orders of $15 or more from April 1-30.

Grubhub:

Free delivery on orders of $15 or more from March 26-29 and April 4-6.

Hurricane Grill & Wings

Available third-party delivery partners (varies per location) include – Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, Bite Squad, EZ Cater and Delivery Dudes

Uber Eats:

Free delivery through March 26.

Door Dash:

20% off of first time orders of $15 or more (limited time only)

15% off Take-Out (valid at participating locations).

Buffalo’s Cafe

Available third-party delivery partners (varies per location) include – Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub, Dinner Delivered

Door Dash:

20% off of first time orders of $15 or more (limited time only)

Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses

Available third-party delivery partners include (varies per location) – Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub, EZ Cater

Door Dash:

20% off of first time orders of $15 or more (limited time only)

* Some restrictions may apply.